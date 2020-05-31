The Covid-19 pandemic rages on, infecting Americans and people worldwide at an incredible pace. A vaccine for Covid-19 seems to be our best hope to combat and control this pandemic.
Vaccines work by simulating the infection in a host (safely) and initiating an immune response so that the body remembers how to fight when actually infected by that pathogen. Vaccination as a public health tool dates back to 1796 when Edward Jenner developed a vaccine for smallpox. Since then, vaccines have helped eradicate many deadly infectious diseases and causes of past pandemics.
Traditionally a weakened version of the virus/bacterium or a killed inactivated pathogen has been used to produce a vaccine. However, a newer way is to use a part of the viral genome (DNA or RNA) to mount an immune response. Once the genetic sequence of a virus is known, an isolated piece of the viral genome can be genetically engineered and used to develop a vaccine. One such technology is using messenger RNA to produce a vaccine.
This mRNA technology has been in use for several years to develop vaccines for cancer, and this process continues to be refined through research trials. A cancer vaccine is developed by using tumor mRNA to help a patient’s immune system recognise and respond to the proteins produced by the tumor. Using tumor mRNA in this way activates the body’s T-cells — the part of the acquired immune system that kills cancer cells. This theoretically could be important for coronavirus as well.
mRNA based vaccine technology is emerging as a frontrunner to produce a successful vaccine for Covid-19. Many such vaccine candidates are in development globally. Recently “Moderna” released preliminary phase 1 data on its vaccine, which looks promising. A week ago, “Novavax” released an optimistic statement regarding its vaccine as well. Even though these developments are promising, it should be noted that an mRNA vaccine has never been approved for any infectious disease to date.
An mRNA vaccine uses mRNA as a template to build proteins inside the cell. The immune system detects these viral proteins and initiates a defense immune response against them. By using an mRNA vaccine instead of the traditional viral vaccines, the manufacturing process is much shorter as it is easier to produce such a vaccine.
A successful vaccine against Covid-19 is a challenging task because there are many unknowns. While mRNA vaccines typically induce T-cell immunity against cancer cells, both B-cells and T-cells may need to be activated against coronavirus. Secondly, identification of the best target protein is vital. Currently “spike protein,” which is a protein on the outer shell of the coronavirus, is being used as target protein, but we are not sure if this is the right protein to target. Furthermore, even if an adequate immune response is developed, it is unclear whether this will be short-lived or lifelong (which is unlikely due to the mutations that these viruses can undergo). Finally, side effects such as inflammatory response to the vaccine could be problematic.
These issues need to be studied in phase 2 and phase 3 trials, which many of these companies are undergoing at this time. Development of an effective and safe vaccine against Covid-19 will take time. According to some estimates, it may take up to 18 months, although recent trials seem to be progressing much faster than previously anticipated. Once such a vaccine is developed and approved, then the vaccine would have to be produced in massive quantities to be available to vaccinate the global population, which will take additional time.
However, what gives us hope is the fact that mRNA vaccine technology is already available due to previous experience in the field of cancer. Vaccines against cancer have been developed as preventative as well as therapeutic modalities. Two examples of preventative vaccines approved by the FDA are HPV vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccine. The HPV vaccine prevents cervical, vaginal and anal cancers. The Hepatitis B vaccine prevents hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer).
Vaccines as treatment for cancer (immunotherapy) are currently in experimental trials. The only vaccine approved for treatment of cancer so far is Provenge for men with metastatic prostate cancer. This vaccine is customized for each person by using the patient’s white blood cells, which are then modified in a laboratory to recognize and target prostate cancer cells. Currently, vaccines are being developed to treat many different cancers targeting antigens which are specific to the cancer cells such as CEA in colorectal cancer, Her2 in breast cancer and MAGE3 in lung cancer.
A novel mRNA vaccine for cancer currently in research is a personalized cancer vaccine that targets antigens expressed by the patient’s cancer cells. In this process, the cells from the patient’s tumor are analyzed to identify antigens that may elicit the strongest immune response in the patient. The sequences encoding these antigens are then transcribed and loaded onto a single mRNA molecule. This is a “cancer vaccine.” Upon administration, the mRNA vaccine is taken up and translated by tissue cells. This leads to an immune response that specifically targets and destroys the patient’s cancer cells. Once developed, such a vaccine would be a major advance in cancer therapeutics.
With the worldwide Covid-19 death toll crossing over 340,000 and infections over 5 million, a vaccine is desperately needed. The mRNA technology already in use in oncology holds promise as finally providing the key to stopping the devastation caused by this deadly virus.
