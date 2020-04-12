Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of April 10, 2020, include:
Joshua Lee Wilson to Katy Diane Dedo;
Dylan Paul Jones to Isabel Oriana McAvoy;
Rockey Wayne Bradford Jr, to Pamela Kay Carter; and,
Roger Dale Thomas to Shirley Jo McKenzie.
