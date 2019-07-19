Inspiration for this article began with a bit of pain and was followed up with a good deal of itching.
My family recently embarked on a vacation to Fort Walton Beach in Florida. For most of the trip, the waters were breathtaking and the weather was perfect. All in all, it was a very enjoyable trip until I happened to encounter one of the simplest animals on Earth, jellyfish.
Jellyfish absolutely amaze me; I could view them for hours on end. The most striking fact about jellyfish is they are really just animated water, 95% and higher. Only 5% of the animal is anything other than what comes out of your faucet but they still move about, catch and eat prey, and reproduce. They are one of the simplest of all creatures, but do not let their simple chemical makeup fool you because within their class you find some pretty complex structures and life cycles.
Jellyfish belong to a subphylum known as medusozoa, which contain more than 3,900 different species. Their fossil record dates back over 600 million years, making them one of the oldest and most successful forms of life on Earth. Not bad for a sack of stinging water.
Many are capable of directional movement and some just float around, carried wherever the ocean currents take them. There are even a few species that have a type of basic vision, able to see and respond to their world without a brain. Wynne Parry wrote a nice article for Live Science titled “Brainless Jellyfish Navigates with Specialized Eyes” if you want to learn a little more.
Jellyfish are probably most famous for a set of specialized cells along the tentacles known as nematocysts or stinging cells. These cells are like a tiny, coiled-up harpoon filled with venom, and when the cell is touched the harpoon is fired. This may be meant to kill and hold onto a prey item, but if you bump into one they still fire. They do not even have to be attached to the jellyfish to sting you.
Most of the time, jellyfish stings are just a temporary nuisance but there are some species, like the Box Jellyfish family, that can kill if you encounter them. Most people worry about sharks in the ocean but jellyfish kill many more humans than sharks each year. The National Science Foundation found that 20 to 40 people die in the Philippines alone each year, and worldwide the number may be several hundred since many deaths are not recorded in some countries.
There is even an immortal jellyfish, Turritopsis dohrnii, which pulls a Benjamin Button move and reverts back to its youth once it gets old. To learn more about this amazing jelly, you can Google the video “How to Live Forever? Be a Jellyfish.” The video is made by Hank Green who runs the YouTube page SciShow. SciShow has almost 6 million subscribers, so be warned if you go to this page you may end up binge-watching science videos for hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.