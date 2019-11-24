Hey, I wasn’t all that excited about another “Charlie’s Angels,” and I wasn’t alone. It was an $8 million bomb at the box office on opening weekend. And I’m sorry because it’s a real kick in the pants.
Smartly written and directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, it brings a totally new dimension to the ’70s TV series that made a star out of UT’s own Farrah Fawcett. But I’m betting word-of-mouth will give the film some legs because it’s truly entertaining.
Banks’ screenplay gives the Angels, here played by Kristen Stewart, Elia Balinska and budding Angel Naomi Scott, wonderfully perverse humor as well as some creative action moves to accompany their missions. The 2000 and 2003 films with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore seem wooden in comparison.
Stewart has been out of the country doing foreign films to shake her love-struck teen in the “Twilight Saga,” and I think she’s hit her stride. Balinska is a British actress for whom this is her first “big” film. Scott is best-known for playing Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live action fantasy “Aladdin” (also out this year).
In Banks’ vision, the Angels have gone international, with offices in the world’s major capitals, helping rid the world of unsavory characters whose greed and cruelty seem to be ever present.
This plot turns on a flaw in an energy conservation device that can trigger fatal seizures. Elena Houghlin (Scott) plays the programmer who wants to expose both the company, Calisto, and its development director, who knows the flaw exists but also knows how much it’s worth weaponized and he plans to sell it to the highest bidder.
There are lots of Bosleys in this, Banks plays one who was a former Angel. The presumption being that as one ages one will have difficulty with the physicality of the missions.
And, no, the film isn’t all women. Some of the men include Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart and Sam Clafin. Jonathan Tucker plays Hodak, a particularly lethal assassin. Cameos abound, including Jaclyn Smith from the original TV series, Danica Patrick, Ronda Rousey and Laverne Cox as Angel instructors.
I hate it for Banks that the film didn’t score a more impressive opening weekend. She’s a welcome addition to the increasing list of women directors and she did a fine job of this. I was surprised, also, because I thought that Stewart would add some curiosity about the film. But we never know.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
