More rain, higher waters and stained-to-muddy, these are the conditions we can expect to see on our area lakes.
Flooded brush along the new shoreline can suck you in, so be careful. Yes, you can catch some fish in this newly flooded timber, but areas where you can actually get to the dirt, are sometimes the best areas. Lakes with cattails are sometimes best if you can get behind them. Even with these “could be good” spots, you will need to see baitfish. Baitfish can be bream, shad, or crawfish. Right now there are still some bream on the beds and you can bet the bass are very aware of this.
Don’t be surprised to see shad hanging out on the original shoreline or just out from it, and you can see them on your electronics. Also, look for something that is irregular with the bottom — maybe brush, rock, ditches or wood. Most likely any one of these are excellent ambush spots and sometimes these structures can hold a number of fish.
Dirty water, to me, means multiple casts and bulk. I like to use a bulked-up bait or one that gives off lots of vibration in shad, bream or crawfish color patterns. I really feel multiple casts are necessary because bass are sight feeders, and if you have a likely target, don’t be afraid to make several casts with a couple of different baits. With our conditions of very high and dirty water, power fishing really comes into play.
On bulking up your baits for example, use 2 skirts on your spinnerbait with a kicker-type Colorado blade and you can also put a trailer on the spinnerbait. About the same holds true on your vibrating jig. Also on your jigs, a couple of skirts plus a bulky soft plastic trailer. On your cranks, one way to bulk-up the bait is just to increase the size of the bait. If you normally use a half-ounce crank, go up to a three-quarter or a full ounce, because these will give you more vibration and will be easier for the fish to see or key on. Cover that water and once you catch a couple of fish, you have yourself a pattern. So just repeat — sounds easy, but it might take time, but hey, it’s fun.
A tip on the bream spawn — they will usually be on the beds or begin building the craters in or around the full moon which is June 5. You can look for these beds in the back of pockets. Also, at the tailrace on Cooper Lake, big catfish are being caught.
Be safe. Life jackets zipped when the big motor is running, fish smart and keep an eye on the weather. See you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 70 to 75 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits and finesse worms in 11 to 15 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2 to 7 feet in or near grass and lily pads. Crappie are fair on shad colored jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and shiners in 6 to 15 feet.
Caddo: Water stained; 68 to 71 degrees,1.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 1 to 4 feet when fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater and rattle baits. Crankbaits in deeper water near structure are producing as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms and creatures, crankbaits, and plastic frogs in 10 feet or less. Deeper water from 14 to 20 feet is active later in the day. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water stained; 71 to 75 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on red, purple or black plastic worms, topwater and crankbaits near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8 to 12 feet and with some action with plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper water of main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 69 to 74 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, shrimp, earthworms and cut bait in 4 to 12 feet along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 6 to 12 feet. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 77 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at 15 to 20 feet around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on grubs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels, shallows and the spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 72 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, flukes and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie and white bass are good on minnows and jigs along channels, creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass are good on plastic baits, topwater lures and worms in coves. Crappie excellent on grubs and jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken and cut bait along shallows and spillway.
Texoma: Water stained; 72 degrees; 1.47 feet high. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 6 to 18 feet. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles 8 to 15 feet. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and minnows in 3 to 15 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
