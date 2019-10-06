Breast cancer screenings are essential to fighting the deadly disease.
That’s why the Paris-Lamar Health District urges people of all income levels to take advantage of their services. The clinic serves as a regular doctor’s office as well as the primary care facility for the county’s indigent program.
Women’s health services include gynecological exams, contraceptive information, health education and counseling, pregnancy testing, screenings for cervical and breast cancer and more.
Nurses Carol Hill, RN, and Rachelle Nash, LVN, are employed with the district, and said they have had multiple family members diagnosed with breast cancer. While all of those family members were women, Hill emphasized that men can get breast cancer as well. While Nash has not come across a man who actually had the disease, she did have a male patient once who was tested for it.
Information posted on healio.com (hemotology and oncology) noted men with germline mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes have a higher risk for developing malignant abnormalities of the breast, prostate, pancreas, colon and melanoma.
Anyone with breast cancer or who has a family history of cancer can get a BRCA test to determine whether they have the BRCA susceptibility gene.
Normally, BRCA genes work to suppress tumors from growing. But when these genes are mutated, they are no longer able to do their job, which leads to an increased risk of cancer. Mutations in the BRCA gene are associated with breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer, according to www.bebrcaware.com.
BRCA mutations are hereditary, which means they can be passed down to family members. Getting tested could help inform members of your family if they are at greater risk of cancer.
The health district used to offer BRCA testing, but no longer does so. But testing is offered through Texas Oncology. More information is available at texasonology.com under Services and Treatments.
Information on the site states genetic testing for the BRCA genes is expensive. Comprehensive testing of both genes currently costs about $2,000 to $4,000. Most insurance companies will cover the testing if you have a significant personal and family history.
Although the Paris-Lamar Health District does not offer the BRCA test, it does offer services or referrals for mammograms, MRIs and other tests.
The clinic averages four to six breast cancer screenings a day, Hill said.
“Up to 10 if they have been referred over for a screening,” she said.
Despite the benefits of having a mammogram done, the nurses noted many women opt out of the service — either out of fear the 20-minute procedure will be painful or because they don’t want to know the results.
“It’s not the most pleasant experience,” Nash said, “but it is more uncomfortable than painful.”
Women of varying ages and all ethnicities are realizing the importance of breast exams, Hill said.
“We have a big Hispanic population that comes here who are not used to getting paps and mammograms,” she said.
But once they are provided with information about the importance of breast cancer screenings and about the procedure, they are willing to have it done, she said.
Women who are older than 40 and have no health insurance may qualify for a free mammogram, according to the district’s website.
In the event someone tests positive for breast cancer and they have no insurance, there is the county’s indigent program and others that offer financial assistance.
“There is hope,” Nash said.
For information about the district’s health care services, visit online at parislamarhealth.com or call 903-785-4561.
