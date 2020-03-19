Two things you can bet on: With rain, rain and more rain, you can bet your best spinnerbait that all our area lakes are above normal pool. The other thing is that the spawn is happening on Lake Fork.
This past week, Major League Fishing held its Pro Tournament on Fork where hundreds of pounds of fish were caught even during the rains, and about 90 percent were caught in very shallow water — less than 3 feet. As we’ve said before, when you see numbers of fish caught on several different style baits, those fish are hungry. With the MLF format, a judge weighs the fish in the boat and then it’s released back into the lake. A fish must weigh at least 2 pounds before it’s legal and you can catch as many as you can. A number of 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9- and even a 10-pounder were weighed in. Mark Daniels, a young and upcoming pro angler weighed in over 100 pounds of bass and took home the First Place trophy.
Going by history, Lake Fork spawns usually happen a week or 10 days before Pat Mayse, so you can expect that it’s about to happen on Mayse and other area lakes real soon. As a matter of fact, Mayse has some males moving to the shallows right now.
For the conditions we have at this time, the higher percentage baits that you might have tied on are jerk baits, medium running cranks in perch or shad patterns, Wacky Rigs, stickworms, spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, swimbaits and jig and craw combos. Also good search baits like buzzbaits and Whopper Ploppers create so much surface noise they drive the bedding fish crazy. Those fish might not bite but they’ll let you know where they are and you can follow up with a drop shot or a Wacky Rig or your own personal favorite.
Good luck, fish smart and stay in those high percentage areas and you’ll have success.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.38 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms and spinnerbaits in creeks. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in deeper water 12-22 feet. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.
Caddo: Water stained; 53-56 degrees; 1.60 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water with swimbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and jigs in deeper water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live bait.
Cooper: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms in natural colors, lipless crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 25’.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 54-58 degrees; 0.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks drains, flats and coves in 2-6 feet. White and yellow bass are fair in deep water. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows staging near creeks in 12-18 feet. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait in deeper water.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.92 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs in creeks. Crappie continue to be fair on minnows and jigs in 12-18 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait 25-45 feet. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slab and jigs in 25’-40 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structures including docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 53 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows in coves and around points. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs around channels, creek channels and staging in the upper end of the lake.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 51 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, around creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Look for the white bass run to begin any time. Lake level approaching normal.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on plastics, PowerBait and small lures around creek channels, rocks and shallows.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 53 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, plastics and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on minnows around creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig and flukes along channels, in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam and around channels.
Texoma: Elevation below average, water 50-53 degrees. Striped bass fair on Alabama rig, flukes, live bait and live shad around river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Anglers we are on the eve of spring fishing patterns but there has not been much change from the last fishing report. Stand by and I will keep all of you updated with any changes.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
