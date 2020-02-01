Good Earth Garden Club
Members of Good Earth Garden Club held the first meeting of 2020 with a luncheon on Jan. 16 at Paris Golf & Country Club.
President Patricia Culver welcomed members and led the club prayer. Members answered roll call with a wish for the New Year. There was no business to come before the club.
After lunch, Martha Harrison, acting program chairman, introduced Donna Winn of Paris, who presented a program on quilts, afterwards members shared memories of childhood when their mothers and grandmothers quilted. Nancy Nance brought cuttings from a family quilt more than 100 years old.
Culver was th winner of a drawing for the door prize, a stained-glass wind chime.
Members attending, other than those previously mentioned, included Barbara Adams, Sue Banks, Sonja Booth, Barbara Fletcher, Harriet Hinson and LaJuan McCormick.
Rotary Club of Paris United
The Rotary Club of Paris United honored two of its loyal, long-time, former Rotarians at the Thursday club meeting with a gift of Paul Harris Fellow medallions. President Alex Fowzer made the presentation to Linda and Rodney Flippen, with perfect attendance records of 27 and 35 years respectfully.
They suffered a disastrous fire at their home in February 2019, losing most everything they owned.
One of the first calls they received was from then President of the Rotary Club, Andy Cobb, asking them what could Rotary do to help?
Their response was that they had lost all of their Rotary memorabilia, including the Paul Harris emblems.
The Flippens are now in a new home, putting their life back in order and the Paul Harris Fellow awards are also back home.
