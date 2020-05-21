Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.