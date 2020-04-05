This coronavirus sequester reminds me of another time in my life when my family was grounded. But we didn’t have many resources, i.e. grocery, pharmacy, etc., for that. It was late in 1956, when the Suez Crisis, also called the Sinai War, broke. (This was late in the year, when Israel, the British and the French attacked Egypt. The goal was to gain control of the Suez Canal, but also to overthrow Gamel Abdel Nasser, the Egyptian president. I was an Air Force brat. My father had just been transferred from Washington D.C. to Morocco.
Our quarters on Sidi Slimane Air Force Base weren’t ready when we arrived, so we were quartered in a French hotel in Port Lyautey (now Kenitra), about 38 kilometers down the coast. Dad commuted. We enrolled in school on the U.S. Navy base there.
Our temporary quarters were comprised of one room with four narrow twin beds, a balcony, a very large bathroom with bidet, and a little alcove mother jokingly called the ‘kitchen.’ Mother stocked it with a two-burner hotplate. She also sterilized the bidet, lined it with aluminum foil and used that as our refrigerator. A block of ice was delivered daily. Don’t gasp. It served our needs. And the hotel maids were always knocking on our door, giggling and asking to show a friend what mother had done.
She made do with one sauce pan and one small skillet. I recalled that we ate a lot of soup. Campbell soup was a big part of our diet, that and sandwiches. We also ate fried eggs and pan-fried toast. The hotel didn’t have a restaurant. There was a larger hotel up the street that was kind of an informal officers club, with a restaurant and a pool. But they had no rooms available when we needed one. Early on, we could just walk up the block and eat and swim. But after we were confined to the hotel, it became off limits.
The day the crisis broke, we were coming home from school at the Navy base. I was sitting toward the front of the bus and recall looking ahead a couple of blocks and seeing a mass of people coming towards us. Our driver slammed on the brakes, throwing everyone on the floor, putting it in reverse and stepping on the pedal. He backed up and took the first turn, getting us away from the mob, then started dropping students as close to their home as was safely possible. There were three of us, my sister Kathryn and my brother Benje. Genevieve was too young. He dropped us a block from our hotel.
There was a lot of confusion that day. We didn’t know what had happened until Dad came in from the base and told us about the Suez crisis. Schools were closed. Everyone was to remain in their “quarters” if they lived off base. The doors to our hotel were locked, and air police and shore patrol (Navy police) were on guard at the front, telling the mobs that gathered that there were only Americans in the hotel. It didn’t stop the protests. They knew our hotel was French-owned. I like to say that we didn’t have TV, but we could stand on the balcony and watch the rioters.
Then, one day, a Frenchman came around the corner in a little car, unaware that a mob had gathered. They stormed his car, picking it up and shaking it. They turned it over, pounded the pavement with it and set fire to it. That’s when Mother started limiting our balcony time.
Morocco was still a French protectorate, in the process of transferring power back to the Moroccan government. Many French and English fleeing Egypt arrived in Port Lyautey. I remember playing cards a lot with a British boy about my age, whose family was staying at the hotel. He taught me how to play whist. Rioting Moroccans knew they were at the hotel. Hence the riots outside. Mother and dad tried hard not to show it, but every day of that long month must have struck fear.
My brother and I didn’t share that. We would slip out the back door and up the street to a bakery, where we would buy pastries and baguettes. We also discovered a lovely little park with a fountain full of Koi. One day Benje rigged a fishing line with string and a safety pin and caught one. He was just pulling it out when a park caretaker spotted him and yelled. He dropped his catch and ran, and I wasn’t far behind. We gave the park a rest for awhile.
As I recall, confinement only lasted about a month. The American and Russian governments brokered a peace, and things began to go back to normal. But before the buses began running again, dad secured temporary quarters on the base. We started at new schools, the crisis far behind us.
The Quonset hut that was our new home while waiting on quarters, wasn’t very big. But at least we had our own beds. The hotel room contained four narrow twins. Mom and Dad pushed two together on opposite walls, and each slept with two kids. And you know, I don’t remember being crowded at all. It’s amazing what seems totally normal when you’re young. A few weeks after we moved, dad came in one day and said the French woman who owned our hotel was dead. Someone slipped in and cut her throat while she was sitting at her desk.
See you around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.