Life on planet Earth abounds with a massive variety of creatures. Estimates vary, but a 2011 article titled “How Many Species Are There on Earth and in the Ocean?” was published in the journal PLoS, and it estimated there to be 8.7 million eukaryotic species like plants, animals, fungi, etc. The authors did not dare try and calculate the number of species in the other two domains on Earth, the prokaryotes and archaeans.
As you begin to learn more about the inhabitants of the Earth, you see the commonality along with the variety. Diving deeper, science begins to explain each species story. Where does it live, what does it eat, and what are the physical characteristics? Nearly 1 million animal species have been described by science, and most of those are insects — beetles rule animal life.
Just because science has a description, it does not mean we know the full story for each. That requires years of field research and sequencing the genome of each. Scientists around the globe work tirelessly to discover the secrets of life, and the story gets more complete with each passing year.
Recently, scientists published genomic data on one of the most exciting species of our planet, the axolotl, named after an Aztec God. This tiny creature is interesting for many reasons, but it is especially well known in scientific circles for its ability to regrow damaged or missing parts of its body, including the internal organs. A quick Google search will let you learn all about their lives and skills. To get started on the path to discovery, just Google the short video titled “The Axolotl: A Cut Above the Rest.”
The full genome of the axolotl was sequenced back in 2018, and one shocking aspect that came from this endeavor was just how big it was, about 10 times the size of our human genome. The journal article is free to read and titled “The axolotl genome and the evolution of key tissue formation regulators.” Getting your information directly from the source is always good, but it is a heavy read. Since this publication, many researchers have been pouring over all the data to help explain the salamander’s story and discover the secrets to their Wolverine-like regenerative powers (from Marvel’s X-Men).
Published in the journal eLife in late January, the article “Multiplex CRISPR/Cas screen in regenerating haploid limbs of chimeric Axolotls” helped uncover two essential genes, catalase and fetuin-b, that are highly involved in regrowing lost limbs. The authors state that this is the first example of a true in vivo haploid selection screen conducted in a complex structure of a vertebrate.
In other words, they used some unique gene-editing techniques to mark the activity of several genes to see just what they do in a living axolotl. The two genes found were active in the regrowing limb of the axolotl and if these were blocked, then the limb would not regrow.
The axolotl’s genome will take a great time to fully understand. Learning the fine details of their regeneration abilities may one day help our species regenerate lost parts. After all, you did grow an arm once in the past, why not again if you lose part of it in an accident?
