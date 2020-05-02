We are living in a renaissance for televisual culture, with amazing web content from Amazon, Hulu, IMDb, Netflix, Apple and HBO to name the lead contenders. They are making movies and series that are artful, interesting, reflective and entertaining. These media sources are not contained by the parameters of TV shows or movies. They can dip their toes into things that are really creative, without worrying about the sponsors or what a film makes on opening weekend.
Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly in the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America.” Even Woody Allen wrote and directed “Crisis in Six Scenes” for Amazon. The streaming media have money and they’re spending it on projects that have wide appeal. They have been around for years, but ‘social distancing’ and the closure of movie theaters has brought these visual sources more attention than ever.
To wit, HBO’s “Bad Education.” The film premiered in September at the Toronto film festival and was released this month by HBO. It is based on a story in “New York” magazine titled “The Bad Superintendent” by Robert Kolker. The screenplay was written by Mike Makowsky, who was a middle school student in 2004 in the Roslyn School District on Long Island, New York, when its superintendent Frank Tassone was arrested for first-degree larceny.
Hugh Jackman brings great depth playing Tassone, a popular and impeccable superintendent who was credited with bringing the school district up in its college ratings. It was something he and his partner in crime, assistant superintendent Pamela Gluckin, touted as the district’s primary goal throughout his tenure. He had a clueless board who rubber-stamped every spending request he or Gluckin made, knowing full well that hundreds of thousands of dollars was being spent for years. The final tally by the end of their trial turned out to be $11 million.
The actual source of the story was Rachel Bhargava, a reporter for the school paper, who was like a dog with a bone when it came to story research, digging into old receipts and finding eye-opening expenses for things that she couldn’t see were legitimate — while there were leaks in the roof of the high school.
Allison Janney is a marvel as Gluckin, who is so sure expense memos are properly buried that this young reporter couldn’t possibly put two and two together. She was wrong. In the beginning, Bhargava’s research turns up expenses only attributed to Gluckin, and Tassone urges the board to agree to just firing Gluckin with a promise that she would repay the $250,000 — all to avoid the bad publicity that would accompany such a story.
But the young reporter had a hunch that there was more to it, and she continued to dig. What she discovered was an outrageous array of expenses that the two had used to augment their lifestyles: second homes, fancy cars, vacations, you name it. She even traipsed into ‘the City’ (New York), to an apartment on the upper east side, trying to find the source of one of the larger expenses. In the confident hands of director Cory Finley, “Bad Education,” which has been touted as being perhaps only 50% accurate, makes for a thoroughly satisfying two hours. See you around ... Six Feet.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
