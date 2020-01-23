This week has brought back some winter conditions on our lakes. Rains, storms, winds and pressure drops have slowed fishing some, but as the weather settles a little and the pressure becomes more stable, then it will be a good time to be on your favorite area lake or maybe a private pond.
Right now, temps are on the rise during mid-day with blue-bird skies and this will position some fish and baitfish in the shallows. The slightly stained water on Pat Mayse and other area lakes, heat up in the afternoons and a few fish will move into these areas, especially if these areas have been protected from the winds. These areas become higher percentage spots to catch fish or at least get a few bites. When you’re in these areas be sure to look for some type of cover like wood, roc, or maybe some grass. Rock does seem to be best in the shallows because it will hold some heat.
On some of our lakes we have boat docks or even public or private boat ramps and these are prime places that will hold fish. Boat ramps have been my favorite places to fish during conditions that we have right now, especially if they get the afternoon sun. These ramps usually have rock along the sides of the concrete, and with the traffic from loading and unloading boats and the wave action it causes, cavities are created under the concrete and they are prime areas for baitfish and crawfish. There are several species of fish that like these cavities — I’ve even caught catfish out of those holes — but if it’s bass you’re after, they are there too. Since crawfish seems to be the favorite food choice of the bass right now, a jig or jig type bait works best. Crawworms rigged either Texas style or the new Tokyo rigged with a plastic craw trailer, or even a crankbait in a crawfish pattern will all work. On warmer days a jerkbait or a crawfish pattern lipless crank will work. The red or orange crawfish or perch pattern lipless cranks have worked for years on all of our lakes.
I think if you choose the weather protected coves or the boat ramps at this time, you’ll have some luck. Either way, you’ll be out on the water and it can’t be all bad.
Fish smart and be safe. I hope to see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners looking for underwater timber stretches. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on jigs under deeper piers and boat docks. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Largemouth bass continue to be good on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits with vegetation in Clinton Lake, Back Lake, and Carter Lake. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs among the cypress trunks and gaps in the vegetation. White bass are fair on small spinners in open water with depth. Chain Pickerel have also picked up to fair among submerged vegetation. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
Cooper: Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 1.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners working flooded timber along with mid-lake points with decent drops. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 50-54 degrees; 2.03 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits in 2-8 feet of water. In Lake Fork tradition, there have been several over 10 pound largemouth caught in recent weeks. White and yellow bass are fair on Alabama Rigs around timber. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around any structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Largemouth bass continue to be slow with limited success coming as bass move shallower. Crappie continues to be slow on minnows and jigs working all structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 53 degrees; 1.50 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live, cut shad and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait along the shoreline. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs among schools of baitfish. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising, water 51 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around channels, coves, and river channel.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 53 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, around channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs and salmon eggs around creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 52 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and drop-shot rigs around creek channels, rocks and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastics and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around creek channels and river channel.
Texoma: Elevation rising, water 48 degrees and expected to drop. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, plastics and sassy shad below the dam, around flats, main lake and river channel. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits and reeled baits across shallow low traffic natural structure. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Blue catfish are good on cut bait, live shad and shad around the main lake and river channel. Lots of rain here in Marshall County. Lake levels will rise within the next few days and water temp will drop most likely. Striped Bass are being caught on plastic baits by slow rolling them along ledge transitions. Use electronics to locate ledges with fish holding on them. Sassy shads three inch are producing bites along these edges, make sure anglers use a slow retrieve when fishing plastics. Juglining blues is a very productive method for gathering fillets for family fish fry, anglers should focus on 50 ft. of water near a depth transitions. Fresh caught bait will be most productive, baits include shad and other cut baits.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.