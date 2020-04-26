I decided to do something totally different this week for column. It’s a complete fiction: a fake column called The Coronavirus Entertainment Hotline 1-800-000-0000, with fictional calls and answers:
“Hello, this is the Coronavirus Entertainment Hotline, how may I help you?”
“No, we did not make such a ridiculous recommendation.”
“Coronavirus Entertainment, may I help you?”
“You are correct, ‘50 Shades of Grey’ is definitely NOT a children’s film, madam.”
“Entertainment hotline.”
“I’m sorry, this number does not do birthday party bookings. We only make entertaining film recommendations.”
“Hotline.”
“Look, I can assure you we DID NOT make that recommendation!”
“HOTLINE.”
“Do I sound like I would recommend a massage parlor. Yes, I’m sure you find them entertaining ... AND GOOD LUCK TO YOU TOO.”
“Hotline.”
“Look, no one manning this hotline would make such an absurd recommendation.”
“Entertainment Hotline.”
“No, I won’t go out with you, this number is NOT AN ESCORT SERVICE. And I’ve told you not to call this number.”
“Hotline.”
“Yes, I can recommend a good children’s film if you’ll give me their ages. Forty-seven is not really a child, madam.” (click)
(Sigh) “Hotline.”
“No, I can’t arrange for a babysitter, but I can recommend a film ... well, alrighty then.”
“Entertainment Hotline.”
“Look, I’ve told you I won’t go out with you...You do realize THIS IS A NATIONAL HOTLINE, DON’T YOU? We’re probably not even in the same state ... you’re in Indiana, well, that’s lovely. I’M IN ALASKA.”
“Hotline.”
“Madam, I’m sorry your husband won’t give you the remote ... No we don’t deal with domestic problems, and no, I won’t speak with him.”
“Hotline.”
“Listen, I’m warning you, we’re putting a trace on this number.”
“Entertainment Hotline.”
“Yes, I can make age-appropriate recommendations ... no, I wouldn’t show any Tarantino films to anyone 12 and under ... no, not even if you mute it.”
“Hotline.”
“Listen, this is an entertainment hotline, we don’t give medical advice, we only make entertainment recommendations ... and I’m quite sure your complaint is a fake news.”
“Entertainment Hotline.”
“Look, this is ridiculous, I don’t know where you are, but this is a national coronavirus hotline, we only make film recommendations to those self-isolating. No one is going to go out with you.”
“Hotline.”
“No, I can’t send an ambulance ... if this is an emergency, hang up and dial 911 ... no, this isn’t a recording, I’m just quoting one ... no, I’m not being funny.”
“Coronavirus Entertainment Hotline.”
“Really ... no, I can’t give you a recipe for meatballs.”
“Entertainment...”
“Look, you’re tying up the line with this ridiculous question ... OK, OK, I’ll go out with you ... now would you quit calling... ”
“Hotline.”
“Look, no one manning this entertainment hotline would recommend using dryer sheets for toilet paper. Well, I’m sorry about the rash, but you are mistaken about that information coming from this hotline. And frankly, I seriously doubt any hotline would recommend anything so ridiculous... No, I can’t recommend a topical ointment.” (Sigh)
“Hotline.”
“NO, ‘Mad Max’ IS NOT A CHILDREN’S FILM”! Didn’t you ask me that last night?
“Entertainment Hotline.”
“Yes, Bambi’s mother dies ... something bad happens in the beginning of every Disney film. Get over it.”
(They don’t pay me enough to do this job.)
