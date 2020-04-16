The cat had been trailing the traveling hogs. He quickly got ahead of the porkers and laid wait, using the limbs of a blown down cedar as cover. As the last trailing pig came by, the cat attacked with a fury. The pig was dead instantly, but it’s last squeal summoned 200 pounds of red fury as the sow turned back and charged toward the dead cedar. But it was too late; the cat had dragged its dinner into cover the big sow could not penetrate.
This served as Tusker’s first lesson that the winter wood was a dangerous place. Everything in the wild that depended upon tooth or claw was on the prowl. Most of the young naïve rabbits were already eaten, and other prey such as squirrels and raccoons were experienced at staying alive. Even the rats and mice were hard pressed to stay alive during the winter.
The winter woodlands were stark naked this time of year with no foliage to conceal their movement. But move they must, they had to forage to eat and they must eat to survive.
Thanks to a very woods-wise mother, Tusker and all but one of his family managed to make it through the lean months to see the buds appear on the elm and willows. His sounder had fed on soured pecans under the many native trees that grew in the river bottoms. Spring was at hand, and Tusker was the established leader of his siblings.
The stealthy bobcat was no threat to him, and even the wily coyote had learned to target younger hogs when looking for an easy meal. Tusker’s mother had rejoined a sounder with piglets in tow. There is safety in numbers for wild hogs. Older sows are quick to defend the smaller hogs and in many instances, the sows banded together to thwart an attack from the roving coyotes that inhabited the creek and river bottoms. With the warming days of early spring, wild onions were popping up all over. Tusker learned to root and feed on the bulbs. He also discovered there was nourishment in the soured pecans, acorns and hickory nuts.
Tusker’s mother was now pregnant with another litter of pigs, and the big red sow had little to do with her brood. They were pretty much on their own to forage for food, but instinctively they knew to stay close to the larger hogs for protection and to learn the ways of the woods.
Farmers were about to begin planting their corn on the fertile farmland adjacent the river. During a nightly trip to a 300-acre newly planted cornfield, Tusker had his first encounter with man.
He watched others of his sounder walk down the corn rows with their snouts to the ground. Every eight inches or so, they sniffed out a newly planted corn seed and with one flip of their snout, unearthed and ate it. At first, this seemed like a lot of work to Tusker for little reward but he soon became adept at raiding the farmer’s newly planted corn and learned that an hour or so feeding satisfied his hunger.
On the second night rooting down the rows of the farmer’s corn crop with other members of his sounder, Tusker had no idea danger lurked downwind in the edge of the wood line adjacent the corn field. A couple of hunters were set up there with their AR-style rifles equipped with thermal night vision. When the sounder had worked its way out from the protection of the field edge and timber, the first shots from the hunter’s rifles sounded. Tusker made a mad dash for the woods and didn’t stop running until he was 200 yards into the thick cover.
When Tusker finally found the other hogs, he noted the big red sow was not present. But this mattered little to the young boar; he was quickly becoming an independent, self-sufficient wild hog.
Life that first summer was easy for Tusker and his sounder. With all the lush vegetation, there was plenty to eat. He also noticed that few men ventured into the bottomland he called home. He discovered a new food source he dearly loved, almost as much as corn. He watched the other hogs rooting around stacks of hay where cattle were fed and learned that under all that mildewed hay were thousands of tasty, protein-packed grub worms.
Tusker grew quickly and by midsummer he was a good 20 pounds heavier than any of his siblings. He had also become the young “tusk hog” of the group. Tusker yielded feeding rights to only the older hogs in the group, and he already established his dominance over some of them.
Tusker spent much of his summertime daylight hours in the water. There were many secluded sand and gravel pits, and Tusker and the other hogs would all but submerge themselves in the tepid water. He would belly down into the water, often in areas with lily pads or other aquatic growth with only his head above the waterline. Here he would spend his days, sometimes munching on the lush vegetation growing along the damp banks of the remote gravel pits.
Once during the heat of the day, he saw a man and boy walking along the top bank of the pit he was hidden in. The man and boy walked within 25 feet of Tusker but he never moved. With only his nose and eyes above water level, he was never noticed.
Tusker was now approaching breeding age, and thanks to good genetics and a life surviving in the wild, he had achieved dominance over all the younger hogs. When the occasional roving lone boar came by to check the sounder for receptive sows, Tusker was smart enough to stay out of the way. Soon, very soon, he would achieve the size and strength necessary to challenge the toughest of boars, but he still had a bit of growing to do.
