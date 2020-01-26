Tuesday, Jan. 28
Karaoke with Barry Diamond
The River, Choctaw Casino, Grant,
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Sean & Fay
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Songwriters Night
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Thursday, Jan. 30
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
College Night/Turn It Up DJ
RedRock Saloon, Denison,
Brent Alexander
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Danni & Kris
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Anne Hinson
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Scott Sean White
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Raquel Lindemann
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Rita Moreno
Braithwaite Intimate Gatherings, Tyler
Friday, Jan. 31
Michael O’Neal
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Seth James
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Fred Erben
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Jacob Blevins acoustic
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Metal Shop
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Kevin Vaughn band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Maylee Thomas Band, Texas Flood
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Byron Haynie
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Zane Williams & Hill Country
Love & War in Texas, Plano
South Austin Moonlighters
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Pat Waters, Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall
Chris Colston, Zach Maberry
True Vine Brewing Company, Red Dirt Fest Line-up Reveal, Tyler
Saturday, Feb. 1
Mike Ryan
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Whiskey River Road
Elks Lodge, Paris
The Tanner Sparks Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Kevin Deal
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo
Scott Sean White
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Casey Daniels Band (Live video filming)
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mike “S” Santacangelo
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City
Kevin Jackson Band
Little Bit Country, Commerce
Rupert Wates
The Old Firehouse, Edom
Bart Crow
Neon Moon, Yantis/Emory
