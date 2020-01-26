Tuesday, Jan. 28

Karaoke with Barry Diamond

The River, Choctaw Casino, Grant,

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Sean & Fay

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Songwriters Night

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Thursday, Jan. 30

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

College Night/Turn It Up DJ

RedRock Saloon, Denison,

Brent Alexander

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Danni & Kris

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Anne Hinson

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Scott Sean White

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Raquel Lindemann

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Rita Moreno

Braithwaite Intimate Gatherings, Tyler

Friday, Jan. 31

Michael O’Neal

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Seth James

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Fred Erben

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Jacob Blevins acoustic

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Metal Shop

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Kevin Vaughn band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Maylee Thomas Band, Texas Flood

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Byron Haynie

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Zane Williams & Hill Country

Love & War in Texas, Plano

South Austin Moonlighters

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Pat Waters, Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall

Chris Colston, Zach Maberry

True Vine Brewing Company, Red Dirt Fest Line-up Reveal, Tyler

Saturday, Feb. 1

Mike Ryan

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Whiskey River Road

Elks Lodge, Paris

The Tanner Sparks Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Kevin Deal

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo

Scott Sean White

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Casey Daniels Band (Live video filming)

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mike “S” Santacangelo

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City

Kevin Jackson Band

Little Bit Country, Commerce

Rupert Wates

The Old Firehouse, Edom

Bart Crow

Neon Moon, Yantis/Emory

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.