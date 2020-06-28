Paris, TX (75460)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.