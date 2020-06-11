ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is pleased to announce the Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s State-Fish Art Contest winners for 2020.
The State-Fish Art Contest is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fish, fisheries, and fishing. The program encourages K-12 students to submit original artwork of any officially designated state fish and an essay or poem about the participant’s fish entry, its habitat or efforts to conserve it.
“The State-Fish Art Contest does a tremendous job of exposing students across Texas to the wonders of fish and fisheries resources through the nexus of art,” said Tom Lang, Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Director. “We always look forward to this time of year when we are once again amazed by the outstanding work and artistic interpretations of these young Texans.”
This year, judges at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center chose the top 12 out of 286 total entries from Texas students. These top 12 works of art will be featured at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, in the 2021 Texas State-Fish Art Calendar, and at the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest at Lake Fork Nov. 5-8.
In the K-third grade category, winners were: first place, John Lee of Carrollton; second place, Yuna Kim of Allen; third place, Anya Hegde of Irving.
In the grades four-six category, winners were: first place, Phillip Kim of Irving; second place, Collin Chon of Frisco; third place, Taylor Davis of Coppell.
In the grades seven-nine category, winners were: first place, Amber Li of Coppell; second place, Olivia Park of Dallas; third place, Arim Jun of Dallas.
In the grades 10–12 category, winners were: first place, Eunice Kim of Colleyville; second place, Madeline Alexander of Keller; third place, Juliann Dooley of Warren.
First-place winners in each of the four age groups advanced to the national level and competed against winners from other states. Three Texas winners were announced as national winners by Wildlife Forever. Amber Li’s steelhead trout won first place in the nation for the seventh through ninth grade category. Eunice Kim’s cutthroat trout won second place in the 10th through 12th grade division and Philip Kim’s northern pike was selected as the third-place winner in the fourth through sixth grade group. Amber Li’s essay, “Steelhead Trout, A Short Biography” also won second place nationwide in the grade seven-nine category.
Scholarships for the first, second, and third place Texas winners are provided by the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest. Scholarships in the grades 10–12 division are $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place. Awards in the four-six and seven-nine grade levels are $200 for first, $150 for second, $100 for third. In the K—third grade division awards are $100 for first, $75 for second, $50 for third.
Scholarships for Texas winners are provided by funds raised through Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, with additional support for the contest provided by the William E. Armentrout Foundation and Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
Honorable mentions for Texas students in grades K–three were awarded to Desmond Low of Irving; Junhee Kim of Flower Mound; Eddie Li of Bellaire; Seha (Stella) Jeong of Lewisville; Emma Nguyen of Southlake; Crystal Shen of Coppell; and Addyson Villarreal of Crosby.
Honorable mentions in grades four-six were awarded to: Nysa Nayak of Irving; Gracie Whisneant of Silsbee; Jonah Kim of Flower Mound; Sanjitha Yeruva of Irving; Victoria Jung of McKinney; Stephanie Lee of Frisco; and Caitlyn Nguyen of Southlake.
Honorable mentions for grades seven-nine were: Lydia Harris of Corpus Christi; Margo Johnson of Corsicana; Alice Won of Flower Mound; Saanvi Mhatre of Houston; Jamie Yoon of Flower Mound; Meera Thamaran of Coppell; and Cindy Wang of Irving.
Honorable mentions for grades 10–12 were: Marvin Deckert of Fred; Stacy Hong of Irving; Yiwei Shen of Coppell; Victoria Gore of Fred; Alexis Hollyfield of Warren; Zoë Montgomery of Warren; and Michelle Huang of Coppell.
Educators who wish to have their students enter the 2021 contest can find entry forms, rules and guidelines and more online. A lesson plan can also be found that offers interdisciplinary curriculum including lessons and activities, a species identification section profiling each state fish, a glossary and student worksheets. Learn more at www.wildlifeforever.org.
The State-Fish Art Contest is a project of Wildlife Forever. a nonprofit multispecies conservation organization dedicated to conserving America’s wildlife heritage.
To view or download high resolution images of the winning artwork, visit the 2020 Fish Art Contest Album on the TPWD Flickr page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.