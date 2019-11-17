Tuesday, Nov. 19

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Thursday, Nov. 21

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Tyler McCollum

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Tiff Taylor

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

RockyTop

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Cas Haley

Poor David’s Pub, Dallas

Matthew Middleton Band

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall

Big Gus Samuelson

The Forge, Ben Wheeler

Kinky Friedman

Center for the Arts, Winnsboro

Friday, Nov. 22

Ahna Jennings

Old Red, Tishomingo

Bo Phillips

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

John Baumann

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

SouthernCross Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Tennessee Jet

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Raquel Lindemann

Guitars & Growlers, McKinney

Larry Joe Taylor

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Shelley King

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Doug Stone, Austin Michael Robinson

Hoots, Burleson

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Matthew Middleton Band

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Randy Rogers Band

Texas Music City, Lindale

Saturday, Nov. 23

Blake Nation, Morris McCann, Shannon Rains

Old Red, Tishomingo

Steve Stewart Band The Mist Club, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Little Big Town

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Zane Williams

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Whiskey River Road

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Andrew Sevener Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

John Dempsy

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo

Fritz Schultz

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Old’s Cool

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

John Dempsy

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo

Corb Lund

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

South Austin Moonlighters

The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Dan Roark

Guitars & Growlers, McKinney

Merrol Ray & The Regulators

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Curtis McMurtry

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Doug Stone

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

