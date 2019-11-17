Tuesday, Nov. 19
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Thursday, Nov. 21
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Tyler McCollum
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Tiff Taylor
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
RockyTop
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Cas Haley
Poor David’s Pub, Dallas
Matthew Middleton Band
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall
Big Gus Samuelson
The Forge, Ben Wheeler
Kinky Friedman
Center for the Arts, Winnsboro
Friday, Nov. 22
Ahna Jennings
Old Red, Tishomingo
Bo Phillips
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
John Baumann
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
SouthernCross Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Tennessee Jet
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Raquel Lindemann
Guitars & Growlers, McKinney
Larry Joe Taylor
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Shelley King
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Doug Stone, Austin Michael Robinson
Hoots, Burleson
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Matthew Middleton Band
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Randy Rogers Band
Texas Music City, Lindale
Saturday, Nov. 23
Blake Nation, Morris McCann, Shannon Rains
Old Red, Tishomingo
Steve Stewart Band The Mist Club, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Little Big Town
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Zane Williams
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Whiskey River Road
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Andrew Sevener Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
John Dempsy
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo
Fritz Schultz
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Old’s Cool
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
John Dempsy
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo
Corb Lund
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
South Austin Moonlighters
The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Dan Roark
Guitars & Growlers, McKinney
Merrol Ray & The Regulators
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Curtis McMurtry
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Doug Stone
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
