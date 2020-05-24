Memorial Day weekend is a good time for a column about films that mark the several military engagements of this nation, something about which we can speak in the present tense, as we are still at war on two fronts: Iraq and Afghanistan. There remains continued discussion regarding which is the longest war in U.S. history. Conversation today lists the war in Afghanistan as the longest. We invaded that nation on Oct. 7, 2001, following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the aborted attempt for a third target that ended in a field in Pennsylvania that same day. We’re still there.
But it hasn’t caught up with the Vietnam War. Historians mark 1955 as the beginning of that conflict, because that’s the year the French pulled out of what was called the First Indochina War, leading the U.S. to take over military and financial support for the South Vietnamese government in their fight against the communist regime of the North. It’s also known as a Cold War-era proxy war because of the participation of several allied nations engaged nominally in “fighting communism.” That war didn’t end until April 30, 1975. And there is a raft of films that are descriptive. But let’s do this in a reverse chronology.
There are two films I would recommend if you want a feel for the Iraqi War. The first is Kathryn Bigelow’s 2008 film “The Hurt Locker,” which took six Academy awards, including best film, best director (first woman director award in the Academy’s history), best original screenplay, and three of the technical awards. Jeremy Renner won a best actor nomination playing an out-of-control leader of a bomb disposal squad, a role that defined the nervous tension and uncertainty of a war fought in close quarters with remote detonators and roads riddled with IEDs.
The other film is 2010’s thriller “The Green Zone,” directed by Paul Greengrass, from the non-fiction book by journalist Rajiv Chandrasekaran “Imperial Life in the Emerald City.” With Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear, the film tackles those thorny subjects, the search for weapons of mass destruction and “faulty intelligence.”
Afghanistan War movies are harder to recommend. There are more of them than Iraqi War movies, but the quality doesn’t seem to be there (not that I’ve seen them all). The definitive film is 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty,” Kathryn Bigelow directed (again), with a terrific cast led by Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Stephen Dillane and Kyle Chandler, et al. It nails the CIA’s intensive (and controversial) search for Osama bin Laden, and the military raid that resulted in his death.
Surprisingly, many films in this category are just clownish (“Charlie Wilson’s War,” “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”) or, worse, mawkish. I’m quitting while I’m ahead.
For the Korean War, I would recommend Gregory Peck’s “Pork Chop Hill,” released in 1959. It’s what is referred to as a “nitty gritty war movie.” The film, the final war film directed by Lewis Milestone, is based on the book by U.S. military historian Brigadier General S.L.A. Marshall. There’s also “The Bridges at Toko-Ri” (1954), with William Holden and Grace Kelly. The screenplay is based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winner James Michener.
There are an endless number of films that would fall into the WWII category, including Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” (1993) that dealt with the Holocaust; “The English Patient,” (1996) that dealt with its casualties, directed by the brilliant Anthony Minghella from Michael Ondaatje’s beautiful novel; or “Spielberg’s “Empire of the Sun,” 1987, with a very young Christian Bale.
But I would refer you to (again) Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), with hands down the most realistic scenes of D-Day, the film’s opener. With Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and a cast of thousands (like 1962’s “The Longest Day”).
But there are some stellar series made for television that tell the stories of WWII. I would suggest the 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers,” based on historian Stephen E. Ambrose’s non-fiction book by the same name. Executive producers for that and the 2010 series “The Pacific,” were Speilberg and Hanks. “Band of Brothers” follows “Easy” Company of the 101st Airborne Division from jump training in the U.S., through their slog through Europe, climaxing in Germany following the surrender. These are must-sees for WWII enthusiasts.
World War I is getting short shrift here. High on my list would be David Lean’s fabulous 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia.” The historical stunner about T.E. Lawrence had as background the jostling for position in the Middle and Near East, by several European nations, as well as the Turks. But the capricious political activities of the British government are particularly interesting.
There is/was lots of fantasizing about the war. Greta Garbo played “Mata Hari” in a 1931 film about the courtesan who was executed at the end of the war for spying. But I haven’t seen it, and there’s only a censored version available today. Boo. But I thought it was interesting that it was Garbo’s most commercially successful film.
What I will recommend is director Sam Mendes’ 2019 film “1917,” celebrated as much for its cinematography as its subject. It’s about two young soldiers sent on a race behind enemy lines to deliver a message that will stop 1,600 men from walking into an ambush.
Perhaps we’ll tackle Civil War films sometime, but for right now I think hitting two centuries is sufficient.
