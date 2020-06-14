At a glance, Jimmie Avinger may seem like an average woman, but her inspirational story of perseverance is anything but ordinary. Throughout her life journey, she has battled obstacles to pursue her goals.
Avinger dropped out of school in sixth grade and ran away from home at the age of 13. An abusive father and unsupportive classroom setting had made her early educational experience miserable.
“You know, all my whole life, my dad said I was retarded and wasn’t going to amount to anything. That’s why I was in special ed. I was in special ed because they didn’t know how to test me for dyslexia, and I had a speech problem too then. And like I said, I quit school in sixth grade, and I taught myself how to read with a King James Bible,” she said.
Avinger lived much of her life with that sixth-grade education. Yet, it wasn’t until her husband left her that she said she decided to resume her education.
“It all happened right after my husband left. You know, I never had a job outside of home. I homeschooled my kids, I worked with my husband, and after 37 years, he just walked out. I lost my house to foreclosure. I was homeless there for a while. And then I went to school. I was so determined that I’m going to get a good education and a job, my first job,” she said.
Despite having dyslexia, PTSD, postpartum depression and bipolar disorder, Avinger came to Paris Junior College, giving her education a second chance. Earning her GED in 2013, she graduated alongside her youngest son, which she called her greatest accomplishment.
Avinger quickly discovered she had a hunger for learning and in 2016, she earned an associate’s degree in Applied Science. She planned to use this degree and transfer to Texas A&M University at Commerce until an auto accident altered her life.
“I don’t think I can help somebody through their problems. I wanted to do that at a time before this car accident. I felt very strong and very empowered, but then I got in that car accident, and it did a number on me,” she said.
As she has done many times in her life, Avinger resolved to find a way to overcome the obstacle. After reflecting on her path, she decided again to go back to Paris Junior College to study in areas that would better fit her personal passions and goals.
Avinger expressed pride in how far she has come in mathematics.
“I kind of love the fact that I’m doing so well in math because that’s another thing that blows me away. I never thought I would do that well, and I would like to try to do some more. I would like to take calculus,” she said.
It has been a longtime goal of Avinger’s to make it on the President’s List. To be awarded the honor, an individual must take at least 15 credits in one semester and make all As. This past semester, Avinger had enough credits and was on track for this honor, yet when Covid-19 caused schools across the nation to close during spring break, she worried that she would not be able to make the grade.
“Just two weeks before school was over, my computer, I dropped it, and messed the mic up. And Dr. Collar (an English instructor at Paris Junior College) wanted a live video presentation. So I did the PowerPoint as best I could, and I submitted that, and then she gave me a 70, and she wrote back, and she said, ‘Jimmie, if you could have some audio with that presentation, it would have given you 100, which would have given you an A.’”
Dr. Collar then gave Avinger additional time to find a way to record her audio segment, which she managed to do. The last part of her work completed, Avinger received her fifth A, putting her on the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Receiving recognition in the Paris Junior College Creative Writing Awards for her poem “Lost and Found,” Avinger dreams of being a poet and sharing her stories to help other abused women. She also hopes to attend Texas A&M University at Commerce for engineering with minors in either sociology or math, a goal she had once viewed as an unobtainable vision.
