Santa Claus recently took a short break from his busy schedule to visit with The Paris News and answer a few questions for boys and girls.
Question: What is one of the most asked questions?
Answer: Is your beard real? I let them pull it or feel it.
Q: What do your reindeer eat?
A: Usually, they eat carrots or the same cookies I eat. Oatmeal too.
Q: Where are your reindeer when you are out and about?
A: They are usually just down the road eating corn and hay and drinking water. They have to have nourishment to fly Santa around. I tell them (the kids) to look. They “might” see them.
Q: After all these years, do you still like cookies?
A: Absolutely, I still like cookies.
Q: What is your favorite type of cookie?
A: Chocolate chip.
Q: How do you enter a house that doesn’t have a chimney?
A: I come through the front door with my magic key. I will get in there. I peek in (the children’s rooms) and check on them, but I won’t wake them up.
Q: If a child has moved since the previous Christmas or isn’t going to be at home, how do you find him or her?
A: It is part of Santa’s magic. Sometimes children tell me they are going to be at their dad’s house instead of their mom’s. I always assure them I will be able to find them.
Q: How do you feel when children try to stay up and see you?
A: If they stay up to try to see me, I put them on the naughty list. Just kidding. I encourage them to brush their teeth, comb their hair, wash their face and go to bed early. Sleep good, like Santa Claus.
Q: How come your presents sometimes have the same gift wrapping paper as their parents’?
A: The elves are the ones who are in charge of that at the North Pole. They go and get it. Sometimes it may match.
Q: Where is your pipe that we saw in older photos of you?
A: I quit smoking.
Q: What toys have been most requested this year?
A: The most requested items by boys are Legos and Hot Wheels. Girls mostly ask for Barbies, LOL Dolls and an Elsa (doll) from the movie Frozen.
Q: Have there been any mishaps while hearing children’s Christmas wishes?
A: I’ve been wet on and there have been kids with cookies or peppermints in their mouth that get it on my suit.
Q: Do you ever get complaints from kids?
A: No. It seems like they are happy with whatever they get.
Q: Can you tell us a Santa secret?
A: I find food, cookies, cakes, pies, candy and toys on my Magic Bench outside my helper’s home in Paris. We give it to people in need.
Q: Any other comment?
A: Remember the real reason for the season, the birth of Jesus. It’s not about me.
