Fall is not far away folks, and it can be a really good time of year for bass fishing.
Sometimes the bass don’t think so — they’ll feed one day, and then you can’t get a bite the next day or two. Fall fishing takes preparation, not only with your boat and trailer, but with your fishing tackle also. You need new fresh line on your reels, plus a little oil on them too. The main thing is your baits.
The primary fall time baits are squarebill cranks, vibrating jigs, lipless cranks, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. With the exception of the soft plastics, you can cover a lot of water real fast with the others. As the water temps drop into the lower 60s, the Alabama Rig and jerkbaits come to the front as better baits — or at least baits that can give you a better chance.
According to the weather forecast, it looks like we are going to have some cooler nights and days, and we can expect a change on our lakes, and that could go either way, but I expect after about 72 hours, the bite is going to be better. Topwaters, vibrating jigs and squarebill cranks should be a good choice. The key will be the shad movement, and if the shad move toward the shallows, this really could be good, especially if you’re throwing those baits.
Of course this might be just a preview of what could be coming in September, especially near the end of the month. I feel that now is the perfect time to be getting your gear in shape for this coming fall season. One other thing — don’t forget your new license. You don’t want to start the new season off with a ticket. And the last thing — it’s been pretty hot this summer and you’ve had that boat trailer on the road, plus in and out of the water — so it’s time to put a few shots of grease on the wheel bearings.
And another thing — how about your engine? When was the last time you had a water pump put in? And finally — check those tires too — you don’t want to be another boat on the side of the road. Get all this done and you are going to be ready for some fun fall and winter fishing trips.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 0.50 feet low. Black bass are fair on Flukes, shakyhead worms and buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
Bonham: Water lightly stained; 87-92 degrees; 0.97 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, topwaters, and shallow crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
Cooper: Water stained; 90-100 degrees; 1.05 feet low. Black bass are slow on Senkos, Texas rigged craws and weightless Flukes. Crappie are slow on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair on slabs.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 88-92 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Black bass are fair on flutter spoons, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.
Monticello: Water stained; 89-92 degrees; 3.13 feet low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, weightless Senkos and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 89-92 degrees; 0.54 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, white swimjigs and buzzbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and rod and reel.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 89 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig and plastics around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait around channels and points.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 87 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around the main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on small lures, tube jigs, roadrunners, and super dupers below the dam, around creek channels, rocks, and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 86 degrees and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, lipless baits, plastics, and topwater lures around creek channels, flats, points, and standing timber. Crappie, white bass, and channel catfish fair on minnows around creek channels, river channel, and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on jerk bait, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait around coves and river channel.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 88 degrees and clear. Black bass are good on topwaters, shakyhead worms and weightless Senkos. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam, around main lake, points, and tailwater. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam and around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Fishing is great right now on Lake Texoma and below Denison Dam. Early mornings have been the best on the main lake for topwater fishing and bait fishing. Trolling Alabama rigs have been producing lots of boxfish (under 20 inch fish) while live bait fishing will produce Overs (over 20 inch fish). Washita Point has been the hot spot the past week. Below the Denison Dam Striped Bass are hitting live sunfish (perch) and cut sunfish (perch.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
