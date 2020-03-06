These last few weeks have been a bit crazy around the office. In addition to the usual follow-up visits, coughs and colds commonly seen in all primary care clinics this time of year, two questions have come up every day: “What do you think about Medicare for all?” and “How worried are you about this coronavirus?”
It’s prudent to stay out of political discussions in the office, so the coronavirus question is usually the only one of those two that I’ll regularly answer. I know many articles have been written in this paper on the topic, and at the risk of covering the issue ad nauseam, I wanted to use today’s column to clear up some common misconceptions that have consistently been asked about in the clinic.
First, a definition of terms is needed. What do all these words mean?
Coronavirus: A family of RNA viruses that cause a variety of diseases in both humans and animals.
SARS-CoV-2: The name given to the specific virus that is causing the current wave of disease.
COVID-19: An acronym that stands for “coronavirus disease 2019” that is used to describe the specific illness this virus is causing.
Epidemic: a rapid spread of disease among many people (smaller than a pandemic, but given enough time can increase to a pandemic)
Pandemic: A disease that is prevalent over a whole country or globe.
Endemic: A disease regularly found among a group of people or in a certain location (i.e. the common cold, or chickenpox).
Epidemiology: Branch of science that deals with the incidence, spread, and control of disease.
What information should I trust?
The only information that you should trust is information that comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Controlling the spread of disease is literally in their name; it is what they do all day. every day. If you want to confirm anything you hear or read, look at www.CDC.gov to verify.
The best takeaway from the last few months
The disease is mild in most people who get it. Many people who have tested positive have no symptoms at all. 80% of infected individuals do not need treatment in a hospital. Furthermore, the commonly reported mortality rate of 2% is predicted to drop.
Two frightening takeaways
The long list of unknowns. We are all learning new things about this virus every day. It is unclear if this will sweep through the population only once, have a dip and then resurgence in the fall, or even become endemic and be one of the many viruses we all have to contend with every year. In an ominously-titled piece in The Atlantic, “You’re Likely to get the Coronavirus,” one epidemiologist predicts that approximately 40% to 70% of the world population will be infected with this virus within the next year.
Testing in the U.S. was initially limited. While other countries have tested tens of thousands of patients, the U.S. tested only 500 patients prior to this week. The numbers of infected individuals are expected to rapidly increase as testing becomes more available.
How worried should you be?
I say be mindful but not worried. Keep an eye on the CDC website for updates, and practice good flu-season hygiene. Wash your hands for 20 seconds multiple times daily, avoid touching your face, and sneeze or cough into your elbow sleeve instead of your hands. Stay hydrated, eat nutritious foods, and get plenty of rest.
For what it is worth, the atmosphere in our clinic is calm, and we continue to follow the recommendations set out by the CDC. Not surprisingly, so far they seem like common sense.
