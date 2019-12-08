"Ford v Ferrari” is an efficiently exciting piece of filmmaking about an event that brought some welcome pride to a U.S. beginning to feel the burden of Vietnam. But it also was a much-needed shot in the arm for Ford Motor Co., whose sinking sales were causing Henry Ford II considerable anxiety.
It was future Ford president Lee Iacocca, here played by Jon Bernthal, Ford’s marketing vice president who envisioned a merger with Ferrari, and development of more sporty cars to increase sales.
Ford was outmaneuvered by Fiat in the Ferrari deal. But it just gave Ford II a righteous yen to prove that Ford was every bit as capable of building a competing engine as the famed Italians.
A film about the famous 1966 Le Mans, a 24-hour European race over which Ferrari, an Italian company, had held sway for years, has long been in the works at 20th Century Fox. A screenplay by Jason Keller was replaced by another from brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, to be directed by Joseph Kosinki. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were to star. But my guess is Kosinski’s credentials were a bit thin, and the project lay idle until Matt Damon and Christian Bale got interested.
Damon plays Carroll Shelby, an American automotive designer and engineer, who once also raced. However, a heart condition had removed him from the excitement of the track. Shelby was approached by Iacocca to work with Ford to build a car that would be a serious contender. But Shelby wanted not only to use his company’s team, but he also wanted to choose the driver, Ken Miles. Miles was a British WWII veteran and professional race car driver who had a smart mouth and an anger management problem that kept him broke.
However, beside all that talent, Miles had a son he worshiped and a wife who loved him unconditionally, and was nonplussed to see him throwing fists with his old friend Shelby. The lovely Irish actress Caltriona Balfe, best-known for starring in Starz’ popular “Outlander” series, plays his wife, Mollie.
While Ford wanted Shelby and Miles to hurry up the creation of their serious competition in time for the upcoming Le Mans, the loss just proved that development needed more time. History and racing buffs know that the title is no spoiler. At the time, Ford’s win was almost as sweet as our moon landing. Miles had to push the engine farther than what any of the designers and the pit crew thought it could endure. But he did it.
Damon’s calm demeanor is a nice balance with what always seems like Bale’s hair trigger. They’re a good team.
See you at the movies.
