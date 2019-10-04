Vaccine, the name originated from the species of cowpox, Variolae vaccinae, which Edward Jenner used to protect people from smallpox in the late 1700’s and early 1800’s. Jenner’s discovery was a game-changer for humanity. Louis Pasteur made the name vaccine stick in the late 1800s by saying it should be the general term for inoculations given to build an immune response against a foreign pathogen.
Vaccines have always been against foreign invaders. You are basically giving your immune system memory of an infection that you never actually got.
If you do get the infection one day, your immune system will be so prepared for it that you will not even know you contracted said infection. The key here is that you are priming your immune system to fight off a foreign attacker, but what if the thing harming you was from you?
Have you ever heard of an endobody vaccine?
Dr. Chang Yi Wang is an absolute superstar in the science of biochemistry and immunology. She is the founder of United Biomedical and the Chief Scientific Officer of United Neuroscience. Take some time and search a little about her life, her companies and other accomplishments thus far. Dr. Wang is a pioneer in producing endobody vaccines, and her work may revolutionize the planet as did Edward Jenner’s more than 200 years ago.
The idea of an endobody vaccine is to get your immune system to attack something endogenous or made by your own body. That is not an easy trick since attacking “self” is not typically good. Imagine though if you could get your immune system to attack something that is harming you in a very specific way.
Imagine training your immune system to attack the beta-amyloid protein that causes much of the damage in Alzheimer’s disease. If you could have your immune system get rid of that then you could reduce the impact or perhaps even cure the disease.
This is the type of work that Dr. Wang and others are doing, and we know it can be done since science has already invented endobody vaccines that work.
One endobody vaccine (Improvac) is used to eliminate boar taint, which is caused by the pig’s male hormones. The vaccine teaches the pig’s immune system to attack gonadotropin-releasing factor, which is vital in the development of males.
This vaccine causes the pig to stop making the male hormones that cause boar taint and is castrating the pig with its immune system. Not nearly as invasive and painful as the traditional way of castration for the pig. This is proof of concept.
Now take some time and Google UB-311, which is in clinical trials as a vaccine against Alzheimer’s. There is also an endobody vaccine for Parkinson’s (UB-312), one for migraines (UB – 313) and others for diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis that are being produced and researched as I write.
The idea of training your immune system to attack a very specific endogenous protein or particular cell type could open the door to vaccines against a variety of diseases that attacks us from the inside, such as a cancer vaccine.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles is published every Friday.
