Wrong Willie and I stood in the new shade provided by tender hackberry leaves, watching Delbert P. Axelrod, my personal albatross, wade-fish for crappie.
With all the rain, the lake was up in freshly-leafed low-growing bushes, offering shelter for spawning fish.
I’d been there for a while before Wrong Willie showed up, watching Delbert struggle through the knee-deep water. Wrong Willie pointed.
“What’s that hanging around his waist?”
The item in question was Delbert’s own invention, a plastic milk carton with the top cut out large enough to reach inside.
Threading his belt through the handle, it was, according to him, positioned perfectly to hold minnows.
“It’s a portable minnow bucket. You know he hates lures, so he figured that would work.”
We watched him dip a minnow near a waterlogged bush. The rod tip bowed. After a short struggle, he lifted a fat crappie into the air. Tucking the rod under one arm, he grasped the fish, worked the hook loose, and then reached around to his other side for a stringer that was also tied to his belt.
There were two fish already on the stringer. He added the newby and lowered the fish back into the water. They thrashed for a moment, throwing water into the air, then settled back down.
He examined the hook and paused. Reaching into a shirt pocket, he withdrew a small tackle box.
We watched him clip the hook free and tie it back on. Ready to start fishing, he dipped one hand into the bucket, located a wriggling minnow, and threaded it onto the hook.
Wrong Willie shook his head.
“He’s a walking, cheap-tackle store.”
“He is, that.”
“Are we gonna fish?”
I shook my head.
“Not right now. This is a Delbert Moment. This is the perfect opportunity for him to get in trouble. I want to watch him do it before we rig up.”
“What makes you think he’s gonna do something?”
“It’s Delbert.”
“Good point.”
Delbert waded parallel to the shore. Something underwater tripped him up and he staggered, struggling to stay upright. Water flew and his arms waved like a walking orangutan before he regained his balance. He grabbed a bush and held on for dear life.
Wrong Willie snapped his fingers.
“Dang it.”
“There won’t be any fish with twenty feet of where he’s standing.”
“More opportunity for him to mess up.”
While Delbert dabbled around sticks and flooded bushes, we glanced around. Hands in his jean pockets, Wrong Willie sighed in the warm, dry air.
“It’s a perfect day. I knew the water had warmed up, but I didn’t think the crappie would already be in the shallows.”
“My Old Man always told me that the crappie spawned when the redbud trees bloomed. Looks like he was right.”
“He have any old sayings about Delbert?”
“The difference between genius and dumb is that genius has limits.”
“Your daddy was a wise man. Did he come up with that after he met Delbert?”
“He never said a word about him, not even when we were kids. He didn’t say anything other than ‘bless his heart’ about the time Delbert fell out of the boat up on Muddy Boggy in Oklahoma, or when he ran out onto the open shore of a frozen lake to get a couple of feet closer to the ducks before he pulled the trigger, or when he squatted out in the woods that time and used a little bush for stability but the bush pulled out of the ground and he fell backwards in… never mind, or when he thought it was a good idea to taste every plant in a pasture even though he didn’t know what they were…”
Wrong Willie held up a hand.
“That’s enough.” He pointed. “You see that little wash down the bank?”
“The one angling into the water about five feet from where Delbert is fishing?”
“Yep.”
“I imagine he’s getting close to a drop off.”
“Could be.”
“Will he notice?”
“Doubtful.”
“Bet a dollar he falls in.”
“It won’t be that easy.”
“You expect more?”
“Sure do.”
“Bet he just falls.”
I agreed.
“You’re on.”
Delbert caught three more fish before he reached the supposed drop-off. Like we expected, he either stepped into a hole or off the edge of a drop. Either way, he hit the water in an ungainly splash.
Momentarily going under, he regained his feet and stood, shaking water from his eyes.
Ten seconds later, all the bait that had been in his homemade minnow bucket scattered and the water around Delbert shimmered and splashed as nearby crappie went into a feeding frenzy.
Delbert freaked.
“Y’all! Help! Piranha! People eating fish! Help!”
Willie glanced around.
“There are people eating fish somewhere around here? I don’t smell anything cooking.”
“I believe he thinks the crappie are piranha.”
Terrified, Delbert struggled to run toward the bank, holding his stringer of fish high in the air.
“Help!”
Willie laughed.
“He’s gonna need help when he looks back to see that snake swallowing one of his fish.”
He handed me my dollar, and we watched as Delbert finally saw the snake on his stringer. Shrieking, he charged past the blooming redbud and a cloud of honeybees gathering pollen.
One stung him and he ran faster.
“Killer bees!”
Willie handed me a second bill and raised an eyebrow at my unvoiced question.
“It’s worth it for the entertainment factor.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
