I usually fill this space with an account of a recent creek fishing trip or wild hog hunt or something that I hope will entertain or enlighten you. But, it’s been a pretty dismal week outdoors: rainy and cold.
Most of my time has been spent indoors putting fresh line on my reels and sorting through my turkey hunting gear in preparation for the spring season, and assembling my tackle for an upcoming white bass fishing trip. On the one dry day we had, I made a campfire and cooked up a batch of fresh baked bread in my trusty old Dutch Kettle.
One of the highlights of my week was the fact that I turned 70 years old — that’s right, the big 7-0. I’ve been secretly dreading this milestone for some time. After all, it doesn’t take a statistician to understand the ramifications of spending 70 years on planet Earth. I found myself delving into questions such as, “OK, I’m 70, how many years do I have left to enjoy the outdoors at the level I am accustomed to? Ten? Fifteen?” If I’m fortunate to become a really old sportsman at some point, Grandfather Time will naturally cause me to alter my lifestyle. There is obviously no definitive answer to this question and thus, no need in really dwelling upon it.
When more closely examining my situation, it became crystal clear that I have lead and, continue to lead, a blessed life in many ways and especially when it comes to health. I have noticed a few changes in the last decade. When I turned 60, I had no problem jumping across small creeks or bending over in a squatting position when field dressing game. Today, I have learned that creek crossings are best done in shallow water or possibly across a foot log. I am beginning to find it challenging to get back into a standing position after bending over field dressing a hog or deer; the old knees give me a fit. But I have adapted and learned ways to get things done in a manner that doesn’t send me to the drugstore for a bottle of Advil.
I’m fortunate to have a good friend 16 years my senior. When sloshing through a duck marsh or out of a muddy field where we were hunting geese, I recall him stopping and saying, “Go ahead, Luke. I’ll catch up with you. I can’t go as fast as I used to.”
I can still walk fast enough to keep up with most of the younger buddies I hunt and fish with. I’ve always been a fast walker, especially when covering ground in the woods heading to a distant stand to hunt. A great friend I spend lots of time with also has long legs and one gear — high — when traveling through the woods. He is about to turn 60, and I’ve found I can stay up with him, but I sometimes have to shift into overdrive to do so. In a few more years, I’m sure I will have to say to him what my elder friend used to say to me. Knowing my younger friend, he’ll probably do as I always did and take this as a cue to simply slow down and match paces with his older friend.
But aging as a sportsman does have its advantages, and the biggest one is experience. I’m certainly no super hunter or angler, but I have come to the realization that I do have a great deal to share and I consider it my duty to my younger friends to do so. I’ve found younger folks just naturally learn from (listen to) those of us that have been there, done that.
This aging thing is certainly not unique to me; it’s something we all have to contend with. If you’re middle aged, take heed of what the old timer told me, ‘Your time is coming!’ The key is learning to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle to the max, at the present age one finds oneself. Having good health in our golden years as sportsmen, it truly is a blessing and is the deciding factor as to what we can continue to do. I have friends well into their 80s who thoroughly enjoy spending time in a deer or hog blind; they just need the assistance of one of us whippersnappers to drive them to the blind and help retrieve game.
So, if you’re a younger hunter or fisherman, take heed and assist and learn from some of those that are a bit longer in the tooth. After sharing my thoughts here, I am considering doing something I did 20 years ago, such as float the Brazos River or possibly something entirely new like heading to the rugged Cedar Break Country of Knox county in quest of wary aoudad.
Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton via his website www.catfishradio.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.