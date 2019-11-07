The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement reports.
Turtle-y awesome tip
While patrolling Willacy County, game wardens received a tip about a fisherman in Port Mansfield possibly in possession of a live sea turtle. After a brief search of the area, wardens found the vehicle in question and began to inspect the vehicle where they found a live sea turtle in an ice chest filled with water. The sea turtle was immediately seized, and information was gathered for a federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration case referral.
Afterwards, the wardens decided to meet the tipster and discovered the concerned caller was a 13-year-old girl. After hearing that the violator was caught, the young girl was immediately ecstatic. The wardens expressed extreme appreciation Federal case is pending.
This buck’s for you
Three game wardens from Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby counties set up a deer decoy in an area of Sabine County prone to illegal night hunting. At about 1 a.m., a truck passed the decoy and a voice shouted, “That’s the buck!” The truck turned around and slowly rolled towards the decoy and the driver from the vehicle with their rifle, hitting the decoy in the neck.
Once they realized it was a decoy, the truck took off and began throwing beer cans out of the window. The wardens stopped the vehicle and detained three people. When they searched the vehicle, the wardens found a rifle and a spent shell casing on the floorboard. The driver was arrested and charged with hunting from a vehicle, hunting at night and hunting with an artificial light. The passengers received multiple citations. Cases are pending.
Non-exclusive access
Two Freestone County game wardens were contacted by a man leasing property for exclusive hunting and grazing rights when he found out the landowner had leased it out to two other people as well. Upon further investigation, three additional people contacted the warden saying they had been given exclusive access to the same property.
Overall, the landowner had “exclusively” leased the property to five individuals making about $18,000 in profits. An arrest warrant was issued and executed charging the landowner with deceptive business practices.
Caught red-handed
Two game wardens were inspecting commercial shrimping boats in Galveston County when, during one of their inspections, they located a shrimp sack containing fresh caught red snapper onboard the vessel. Upon inspection of the bag, wardens found 12 undersized red snappers with the largest snapper measuring at about 11 inches in length. The daily bag limit for red snapper during the season is four fish with a 15-inch minimum length.
The wardens issued the captain of the commercial shrimping boat two citations for exceeding the daily bag limit for red snapper and undersized red snapper. The illegally possessed red snapper were seized and donated to a local family in need. Civil restitution is pending.
Don’t you be my neighbor
A Coleman County game warden and a McCulloch County game warden were on patrol when they received a call about three poachers in a dove field belonging to a local outfitter. When they arrived, the outfitter said two of the poachers hopped the fence and took off running back home, and a third man stayed behind.
After talking to the man, one of the wardens went over the fence where he found the house and the two poachers who admitted to hunting on the neighboring property without landowner consent. Three shotguns and eight mourning doves were seized out of the field and all three people were arrested and transported to the Coleman County Jail. Cases are pending.
Dazed and confused
Two Montgomery County game wardens approached a man parked by a local boat ramp when they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. He admitted to possessing the marijuana and was arrested while protesting, “I thought this was Harris County!”
After being told he was in Montgomery County, he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The case is pending.
