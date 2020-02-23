While studio trailers would indicate the contrary, Will Ferrell fans attending “Downhill,” believing it to be another of Ferrell’s insanely crazy comedies, are in for a big surprise. It’s really quite dark.
The film, in which Ferrell and co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus play a couple with two young sons on a skiing vacation in the Austrian Alps, is a remake of a 2014 critically-acclaimed Swedish film called “Force Majeure,” during which an incident forces the couple to take a closer look at their relationship.
In this film’s opening moments, you get a sense that Billie Staunton (Louis-Dreyfus) is already irritated with Pete’s lack of interest in the family outing, as she has to remind him to put away his cell phone and constant communication with one of his friends from work. His cavalier attitude about bathroom space rankles her also. He has his own sink in the posh suite they’ve rented at the lodge, but feels free to crowd her as he brushes his teeth while she’s trying to apply make-up. It’s more than just unsettling.
But the straw that breaks the camel’s back comes when they’re having lunch on the deck of the lodge, and an avalanche hurtles toward them. Pete grabs his cell phone and flees, trotting back a bit later with a casual remark about their safety. Billie still has her arms around the boys, all breathless with an averted brush with disaster.
Billie can’t let it go. For that matter, neither can the boys. It was apparent to all that Daddy ran away, leaving everyone behind. And when he’s challenged, we see Ferrell’s feral little eyes narrow and he starts to think about how he’s going to rationalize this. It’s an uncomfortable moment. And a tribute to Louis-Dreyfus’ acting chops that she pulls that scene off, assuring us that yes, she was scared witless, she thought it was the end, and she wants some recognition of that from her husband.
Nat Faxon and Jim Rash co-directed, as well as co-authored the screenplay with Jesse Armstrong. The pair gained recognition when they won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 2011’s “The Descendants.” They also wrote and co-directed a little film called “The Way Way Back” in 2013 that if you haven’t seen it, you need to put it on your “watch” list.
They included some amusing scenes. The randy lodge hostess’ attempts to get Billie laid for one thing. But Ferrell’s role in this is strictly for ‘real.’ The underlying tension may make it feel more than its listed hour and 25 minute length. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
-30-
