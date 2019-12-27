Another year is nearing its end, making us all one year older. For some, this extra year may bring the ability to vote, drive a car, legally purchase a beer or collect Social Security. As we age, society has built-in hallmarks along the way, and nature has a few built-in is as well. The ones that life has planned for us are not as fun to look forward to, like some of those that society has established. Humans have been trying to avoid aging and searching for ways to slow or stop it for many years.
The search for a “Fountain of Youth” dates back over 2,400 years, and the 16th-century Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León famously searched for it in Florida. Imagine being able to take a drink of magical water and return to your youth. This may sound like science fiction, but science might be closer to this mythical fountain than most think. The keys to slowing or stopping aging are being unlocked, and experiments in various animal models are proving many of the discoveries valid.
We age for a variety of reasons at the cellular level, but one of the reasons is that cells tend to accumulate epigenetic markers with time through our environment. These epigenetic changes to the DNA of our cells alter how our cells make the necessary RNAs and proteins for cellular life. When cells become less efficient at their jobs, they age, and so does the organism. If you could undo the epigenetic noise you have accumulated with time, then hypothetically you would turn back the clock.
A team of researchers did just that. Published in bioRxiv by Cold Harbor Springs, “Reversal of ageing- and injury-induced vision loss by Tet-dependent epigenetic reprogramming” is an article that discusses the use of Yamanaka factors to reset the clock. Yamanaka factors are key genetic regulators that are very active in embryonic stem cells. They became famous in biological circles when Dr. Shinya Yamanaka used them to create induced pluripotent stem cells (iPCS). Google them and Dr. Yamanaka to learn more, they are fascinating and earned him a 2012 Nobel Prize.
This new research using these Yamanaka factors shows that science can reset cells to their more youthful state. This allowed them to regrow central nervous system tissue and restore vision in mice. The researchers called the process they used “recovery of information via epigenetic reprogramming or REVIVER.” Science fiction today science fact tomorrow, I always say.
This is one example of a great many studies on aging that exist. Visit the life-extension advocacy foundation webpage (leafscience.org) if this sparks your interest, and you will enter the almost mythical realm of aging research. Google the following when you get the time and you will find more shocking aging studies (AP20187, FGF21, sTGFβR2, and αKlotho).
The diabetes drug metformin is also being investigated for slowing the clock and a low-calorie fasting diet has shown great promise also. Cambridge researcher Aubrey de Grey also has some excellent TED talks and a book titled “Ending Aging” that you may check out too.
Perhaps the fountain of youth is not entirely as mythical as it once was.
