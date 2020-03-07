In 1845, a group of men met with Paris founder George Wright to petition the Grand Lodge of Texas for a masonic charter.
That same year, Paris Masonic Lodge 27 became the last masonic lodge chartered while Texas was still a sovereign nation. The lodge celebrates 175 years of providing community service and of fulfilling its motto of “making good men better.”
“Throughout the history of our country, Masons have been known to be leaders, and the result of their community-building can be seen throughout Paris and Lamar County,” lodge master William Lindsay said.
In more recent history, the lodge met in the former Elks building, 170 Grand Ave., and by 1931, they were meeting in the upper floor of People’s Bank Building.
The current lodge at 3150 Church St. was built in 1985.
Today, lodge membership is in excess of 140 with members committed to one another and to the betterment of Paris and Lamar County. Among other community activities, the lodge supplies dental kits to all first-grade students in the county and awards several nursing scholarships to Paris Junior College.
“We are not a secret society and killer of goats to students that you read about on the internet,” lodge chaplain Bill Chipman said during an earlier tour of the facility. “The only thing secret is what goes on during our degree work, and we don’t share our special handshake.”
The purpose of the handshake is to provide confirmation, and thus trust, from one Mason to another.
When asked what being a member of the organization means to him, Chipman said during his 42 years as a Mason he has met lots of good friends and has been taught how to treat other people.
“We have moral teachings, which have helped me be a better man by always stopping to think, what is the right thing to do,” Chipman said.
In addition to a large dining room, lodge facilities include a formal and elaborate meeting room where degree rituals are conducted as Masons advance from an “Entered Apprentice” to “Fellow Craft” to “Master Mason,” all based on designations given for centuries to stone masons, according to Lindsay.
Masonic degrees have a biblical basis, and rituals are based on the building of King Soloman’s Temple as described in the Old Testament, according to David Nabors.
“A Mason must believe in God and be of good moral character, but masonry does not require a specific faith,” Nabors said.
Of particular interest, the meeting room faces east with a chair for the lodge master at the front and to the east; the senior warden at the back and to the west; and the junior warden at the side of the room and to the south.
There is no chair to the north because the sun never shined on the northern wall of Soloman’s Temple and was considered a place of darkness, Lester said.
An altar with an open Bible is in the center of the room.
The lodge continues a mission to dispel the image of masonry as a secret society by sharing its history and opening its doors to anyone interested in learning more about the fraternal organization.
Paris masons meet the first Thursday night each month with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to have dinner and socialize before members gather in the meeting hall at 7:30 p.m. for degree work and business meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.