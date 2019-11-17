• Southeastern Oklahoma State University, in Durant, Oklahoma, recognized the 2018-19 Top Ten Freshmen during a ceremony Wednesday in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union Auditorium.
The honorees were recognized for academic achievement and campus/community involvement.
Local students named to the list include Reagan Benson, Aviation (Professional Pilot), of Paris.
