In my biology for science majors course, I have often shown a video about cone snails that is about an hour long. Afterward, I talk a little about it, and the students discuss it and take notes during the video.
The purpose of this video is to open their minds to why science must study everything in as much detail as possible, using all the expertise available. Money flowing to the study of a slow-moving marine snail in the waters of the Indonesian islands might seem wasteful. Shouldn’t science focus on cancer, heart disease, viral infections and diabetes? Scientific research can seem like a waste, on occasion, to the untrained eye. However, learning all we can about our entire planet opens so many unexpected doors, and many life-saving drugs have come from studying the details of nature.
The humble cone snail has recently made news again in the scientific community. These snails are known for their beautiful shells and their deadly venoms. One particular species, the geography cone (Conus geographus), specializes in hunting fish. How in the world does a snail catch a fish? An excellent 2015 article published in the journal “Brain, Behavior and Evolution” was titled “Prey-Capture Strategies of Fish-Hunting Cone Snails: Behavior, Neurobiology, and Evolution,” which helps explain some of the fascinating hunting strategies of these venomous snails. Many of these snails use a venomous harpoon that shuts down the fish’s muscles with venoms like tetrodotoxin. The species mentioned above are toxic enough to kill a human, and dozens of deaths are reported due to their sting. Do not pick up a pretty shell in the waters of Indonesia.
If you Google the journal article “Fish-hunting cone snail venoms are a rich source of minimized ligands of the vertebrate insulin receptor,” you will find another unique way these snails catch fish. The snails release insulin-like compounds into the water near a fish, drastically dropping the blood sugar levels of the fish, basically putting the fish into a diabetic coma. The snail then emerges and consumes the paralyzed fish. Using insulin as venom to catch your prey is pretty unique. It also sparked the interest of scientists who are seeking fast-acting insulin for humans to help with diabetes.
An article from Eureka Alert titled “Sea snail, human insulin hybrid could lead to better diabetes treatments” covers one of the most recent journal articles published on the topic. I highly suggest giving it a read and watching their short video on cone snails. In short, the venom of the cone snail is a small fast-acting insulin-like molecule that does not clump and need to be broken down before it works. This cone snail molecule is ready instantly, and the researchers have modified it slightly to make it bind even more strongly to human insulin receptors. This mini-insulin hybrid acts immediately, not in hours, and is very potent. A potential game-changer for sure.
I suggest searching Dr. Baldomero “Toto” Olivera and watching his videos on cone snail research. The webpage ibiology.org is a great place to start your search. Cone snail venoms continue to amaze me. The drug “prialt” also comes from a cone snail venom component. Imagine the other secrets nature is hiding, just waiting to be discovered.
