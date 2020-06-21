Though he doesn’t have dad jokes lined up just yet, 24-year-old Blake Faris said he loves being a father to his two young children.
“It’s a good feeling,” Faris said. “And I love being a father. I tell everybody coming after me (friends and family having children after him) ‘It’s scary at first, but once you come home with them it gets a lot easier.’”
Faris has been with Kelsey Evans for four years. Their son, Elijah, called Eli, was born 17 months ago.
“It was a great feeling, but terrifying at the same time,” he said. “I knew everything was about to change, but I was also really excited and happy.”
Last week, the little family grew by one new member, Willow.
Evans said her husband is smitten with his new daughter.
“He’s so gentle with Willow, like she’s an expensive piece of art,” she said.
Last week, when Evans gave birth, because of Covid-19 restrictions none of the family members except for Faris were present. The Paris News reported on Evan’s mother, Sheila Evans, waiting on her new granddaughter in the parking lot of Paris Regional Medical Center.
“That was the hard part, because there was no one else there but me,” Faris said.
Though Elijah’s birth gave him some idea of what to expect, for a new baby girl, it wasn’t enough.
“I had never had a girl,” Faris said. “She’s just the sweetest little girl in the world. It was a lot different than with Eli.”
Last Father’s Day, the family did a full cookout at his future grandfather-in-law’s home.
Faris and Evans met while both were working at Everett Toyota four years ago. Evans always kept candy in her office, and after several weeks of having a friend pick some up for him, Faris said the friend finally dragged him into Evans’ office to get his own candy. He said at first he was just going to grab some candy and walk away.
“She said to me, ‘You have to speak to me before you come into my office and take my candy,’” Faris said.
The pair started talking and then dating and then Eli was born. Faris proposed, and the very next week the couple found out Willow was on the way, putting off any wedding plans. The important thing, Faris said, was that she said yes, and now they are simply letting things settle down and finding the right moment for their wedding.
Faris is originally from Florida, though Evans is a local and a graduate of North Lamar. After the car dealership, Evans moved on to a job at Paris Regional, and Faris took a job at PJ Trailers, where he’s a painter.
The family has been coping with Covid-19 from the start, Faris said.
“She worked in the hospital, so it was pretty crazy. She’d have to come home and fully disinfect, and I’d have to keep him away,” Faris said, adding Eli did not like it one bit to have to wait to hug his mother. “I was also off work for three weeks because we shut down.”
Because of the coronavirus, they became what Faris calls an “inside family,” since they couldn’t really go anywhere.
Eli loves having anything to do with balls, Faris said.
“We just got this basketball hoop, and he loves it,” Faris said. “I swing him around a lot. That’s my first thing when I come home, I swing him around.”
Eli’s first word was “hi,” Faris said, because of videos with his mom. His second word was “momma.”
The sibling dynamic is still developing, Faris said. Eli normally is very gentle with his new sister, kissing her or hugging her.
“When he met his sister, that was a funny moment,” Faris said, adding it had been two days since they had seen Eli when they walked into the house. “Here sat this little baby, and he just looks at me funny. We’ve only had one moment (so far) of where I picked her up and he was not happy about it.”
His friends have been giving him grief about becoming a dad, Faris said.
“They like to joke on me,” he said, though some things, truthfully, have changed. For instance, he doesn’t stay out as late and has put on a little weight himself.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said.
Faris is an excellent father to his kids, Evans said.
“I am lucky to have someone like him as a father to Elijah and Willow, and as a partner in life,” she said. “He is always playing with Elijah, throwing him in the air or playing basketball with him. He works so hard for our family, and our favorite part of the day is when he walks through the door. We love him so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.