Let me just point out up front that “Good Boys” may be about three sixth-grade boys, but it’s definitely not a kid film. It carries an R rating for good reason, primarily an inordinate use of a certain four-letter word that has become such a mainstay of the contemporary American lexicon that it even escaped the lips of a candidate for President last week. But it can still arch eyebrows in adult groups not used to its tacit cry for emphasis.
The sixth-graders in this, Max, Lucas and Thor, known to each other as “the beanbag boys,” have hit that age where their hormones are just starting to make an appearance, something that (sigh) means they’re starting to think about sex and observe what’s cool and what isn’t. Even worse, who’s cool and who isn’t. The tweens is probably the most difficult of years for kids and these three learn it in spades, as their final year in grade school kicks off with all three dealing with problems.
Max, delightfully played by young Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay (who impressed us as the boy with Treacher Collins Syndrome in the 2017 film “Wonder,” with Julia Roberts), has a crush on a classmate, Brixlee. But he’s petrified to even speak to her. Lucas’ parents are getting a divorce, and going out of their way to have long chats to assure him nothing will really change in his life. (Yeah, right.) And Thor, who likes to act the toughest and talk the toughest, loves to sing and wants to try out for the lead in the musical their looney teacher has improvised for a special program. But he’s afraid he’ll be called out as a sissy, so he scratches his name off the list.
There’s a lot of run-ins with the cool crowd, trading insults and claims of “how many sips of a beer can you do at one time.”’ But then Max gets invited to a “cool” party. Brixlee will be there, they’ll be playing spin the bottle and he needs to learn how to kiss. The boys look it up on his laptop, even trying the word “porn,” with predictably silly responses. (“How do they even do that”?) Then Max remembers his next-door-neighbor, Hannah, has a new boyfriend, Benji, and they’re always making out on the patio. So he and the guys take his father’s drone, a real no-no as it’s used for business, to see over Hannah’s fence.
Well, you can see this coming a mile away. That drone is going to be history. Hannah isn’t with Benji, she’s with her friend Lily, and they’re in possession of some ecstasy, sold hidden in a bottle of children’s vitamin chewables. The girls grab the drone, the boys grab Hannah’s purse, which has her phone and the ecstasy, and before they make a trade, the drone goes down. Max’s dad is due home soon. They have to replace that drone, which kicks off a lively race between the boys and the girls that had me and my movie buddy rolling in our seats.
In their search for something to barter, Thor uncovers his parents S&M toys, and since they don’t really know what they are holding, screen writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky come up with some creative dialog as to their function. Those two worked for a while as writers for NBC’s “The Office.” “Good Boys” is Stupnitsky’s directing debut. I knew this was going to be raunchy, when I saw Seth Rogen’s name in the executive producer’s list. And he didn’t disappoint. I held out for a whole month (that’s how long it’s been here) trying to avoid seeing it. But truthfully, I’ve had so many movie-goers tell me it was hilarious, I finally gave in. They were right. However, I had to be a bit desperate for a column.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.