In my article last week, I discussed how the poison dart frog could steal toxins from the prey they consume and release the stolen poison as a skin secretion. However, not all poison dart frogs are equal, and some species are far more toxic than others, diets vary.
Native peoples of Central and South America use blow darts tipped with the skin toxin from certain poison dart frogs to kill small prey, such as monkeys, quickly. Most of the frogs are not toxic enough to drop a large monkey with just a dart.
One of the most toxic and commonly used species by the native people is known as the golden poison dart frog (Phyllobates terribilis). Why is this the frog of choice if you want to kill a monkey high in the treetops with just a dart? What is it in the skin of these frogs that make them different, and what does it do?
The golden poison dart frog excretes a substance known as batrachotoxin. The toxin was discovered in the 1960s and got its name from the Greek (batrachos), which translates to frog. After the discovery, science set about learning the details of the toxin and how it worked. The chemical formula is C31H42N2O6, and it is classified chemically as a steroidal alkaloid that is 250 times more toxic than strychnine.
If you love the details of how just about anything was discovered and how it functions, then you need to access the Elsevier Reference Modules. Detailed information about this toxin is in the Biomedical Science Elsevier Reference. Google “Elsevier Reference Modules,” and you will find many others covering a broad range of fields.
BTX is so very toxic because it irreversibly binds to voltage-gated Na+ channels and holds them open, and there is no known antidote. The nervous and muscle cells of all animals contain these tiny little proteins, and they are vital to the electrical signaling of animal bodies. If these small voltage-gated Na+ channels cannot open and close properly, then the electrical signaling in the animal’s muscles is disrupted. When the Na+ channels are locked in the open position by BTX, it causes heart arrhythmias, ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation and respiratory paralysis. Death comes quickly if you receive a lethal dose of BTX, and it does not take much.
Studies in mice have shown that the LD50 is just 2 μg/kg when injected under the skin and only 0.1 μg/kg if injected in a vein. A single golden poison dart frog has 1,100μg of BTX sequestered in its skin, enough to take out 10+ adult humans. You can see where rubbing a dart across the back of one of these frogs would make it very lethal to a smaller mammal.
The 2004 article “Melyrid beetles (Choresine): A putative source for the batrachotoxin alkaloids found in poison-dart frogs and toxic passerine birds” helped explain the source of this deadly toxin. The article shows that the frog is stealing the poison from the choresine beetles it eats. It is speculated that the beetles are making the toxin from plant sterols they consume. I also suggest Googling the story of how ornithologist Jack Dumbacher figured out that pitohui birds in New Guinea were also poisonous, fascinating!
