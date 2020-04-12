There is no shortage of articles on SARS-CoV-2. You can search the web for practically every opinion and cure in the world related to this virus and find something to justify your thoughts. The ability to scientifically filter through all of the mess is becoming increasingly important. Knowing the difference between correlation and causation could be a life or death decision today.
Before you jump on any bandwagon, be sure and do your best to verify what you can and maintain some healthy scientific skepticism. Look for peer-reviewed resources and resources that come from the experts. The Texas Department of State Health Services is an excellent resource for our state.
Several news stories are circulating about the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and blood type. Google the article “Relationship between the ABO Blood Group and the Covid-19 Susceptibility.” The report does warn that it is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed. It presents data showing that blood type A people are more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 while blood type O appears to be less in danger. Determining correlation or causation for the research findings will be the next step. Could it be true that certain blood types are more or less susceptible to this virus and what is blood type anyway?
The ABO and Rh -/+ blood grouping systems are the most well known. The story begins with your genetic code, and a gene called FUT1 located on chromosome 19. The gene codes for an enzyme that produces a molecule known as the H antigen. This antigen is found on all of your RBC’s unless you have a rare blood type known as the Bombay phenotype.
People with type A blood have another enzyme that makes chains of sugars attach to the existing H antigen, modifying it slightly. Blood type B folks also add sugars to their H antigen, but the final sugar that connects is somewhat different. One tiny molecule of sugar separates blood type A from B, but if you put type B blood in an A person, that slight difference will kill them. Type A people will carry antibodies that bind type B blood, clumping the B blood and causing an immune reaction.
Type O folks don’t bother with adding sugars to the original H antigen; the enzyme to do so is inactive. Most everyone can receive type O- blood for this reason. However, type O people produce antibodies to the A and B antigens, so they can only receive type O.
Those with AB will express H antigens that have both the A and B sugars. They produce no antibodies so they can receive blood from all blood types. The negative or positive comes from having or not having the Rhesus, or Rh, factor. Two genes encode this little membrane protein on chromosome 1, with most humans being Rh-positive or producing the protein. Rh- people should not receive Rh+ blood.
The International Society for Blood Transfusion recognizes more than 30 blood grouping systems beyond ABO and Rh. A free book by Dr. Laura Dean is titled “Blood Groups and Red Cell Antigens.” You can find it here, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK2261/. It is an excellent resource to learn a great deal more on blood grouping. Next week’s article will explore some of these other blood groups, some of which are known to protect from various diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.