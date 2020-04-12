I rolled around on the great room floor in pain, trying to find a position where my neck, shoulder and arm wouldn’t hurt bad enough to make my eyes water.
It was the worst pain I’ve ever had in my life, and it had been going on for days with no end in sight. At one in the morning, my shoulder ached as hot bolts lanced from there and down to the muscles in my left forearm which cramped into readily identifiable knots.
Tucking a pillow into the hollow of my neck, I lay on my right side, desperate for relief. We don’t keep anything in the house except for ibuprofen and Tylenol, and I’d already taken as much as I dared, with little result.
I lay there recalling other times in my life where I hurt, badly.
The first was when I fell out of a tree in the first grade. It was a bad break, one of the worst imaginable. My doctor had to do something radical, and that resulted in weeks with my left arm strapped across my chest in a specially designed sling I’ve never seen since. After eight weeks I shrieked when it came off and they forced my arm back down.
In the eighth grade, a sizzling grounder bounced off the end of my right thumb. My hand was disfigured until still another doctor pulled it back into place and slapped on a cast. After the initial shock of pain, that thumb settled into a familiar low throb that lasted for six weeks.
While playing pickup football on the school lot about three years later a friend accidentally kicked me in the chin hard enough to see stars. The earlier blow weakened the joints in both jaws badly enough that when I busted my chin on top of a high school basketball player’s head, both joints were dislocated. The doctors thought about wiring my jaws for a month or so, but I was saved from drinking blended food through a straw when they changed their minds.
Still in high school, an irritated individual punched me on the point of my jaw hard enough for my feet to rise above my head. It was then I knew I had a glass jaw, but once again I managed to avoid eating through a straw, though chewing was excruciating for weeks.
In 1969, after watching the movie “Junior Bonner,” starring Steve McQueen, I wanted to rodeo. I broke fingers, ribs, and damaged knees for two years before a doctor told me I needed to find a career I was good at.
In my twenties, I jogged through the rain and into a tiled hospital entrance in Paris, Texas. My feet went out from under me. I glimpsed them and the ceiling at the same time, before I landed flat on my back. Stars and little birdies swirled above my head. After the hospital X-rayed my entire upper body for free (go figure), they diagnosed several cracked ribs. The doctor also said I probably had some soft tissue damage in my shoulders and neck.
“That shouldn’t bother you, though, at this time, but you may feel it when you get older.”
But none of those injuries compared rolling around on the floor with a rare, exquisite pain in the neck. Still unable to find respite, I crawled up on the couch and flopped in a dozen positions, seeking relief. I considered waking the War Department and having her take me to the ER, but figured I’d fight through it rather than risk the Virus.
Which reminds me, I’ve had MRSA, and that’s a deep pain that I never dreamed of. Relief only came when an ER doctor lanced the first abscess on my leg. I had a second bout a few months later, this one in my nose. A different ER doc told me that one was one of the worst he’d ever seen.
A dubious honor.
I asked him to cut it without waiting for anesthesia, figuring the pain couldn’t be any worse than what I was already experiencing, but he declined. Agonizing as MRSA was, it didn’t hurt as bad as my neck. By three in the morning, I adjourned to our home bar for liberal applications of pain killer, but two hours later, there was still no relief.
About ten years ago I stepped on a glass bottle in the back of my truck and twisted sideways to maintain my balance. Two ribs cracked. Yep, another doctor and still more X-rays. I positively glow in the dark from the cumulative radiation. They were broken all right. I moved carefully for weeks, until I was wrestling with my grandson. He stepped on my back and they broke again.
It felt like I’d been knifed that day, but it wasn’t close to what I endured as the sun came up. Finally, I found an odd position on the couch and dozed off. When I awoke, the other shoulder hurt, because I’d been tensed up for so long. It reminded me of a previous pain.
Once while snow skiing, I was rocketing down a mountain in fresh powder when I struck a buried log. The next thing I recall was a loud snap in my neck as I went head over heels. When I finally quit sliding, I lay there and slowly moved fingers, toes and, finally, arms and legs, because I was sure I’d broken my neck.
I’ve broken toes, suffered a week of the flu, jammed fingers, been burned, punched, stepped on by horses and kicked hard enough to almost break my femur in a wild cow milking contest, but each time, I knew I’d eventually find relief.
No reprieve was in sight until we went to my chiropractor just before lunch. He twisted me in knots for a while. My neck and upper back sounded like Rice Crispies.
Not much better, I went back the next day.
And the next.
He finally ordered an MRI and called on Monday with the results.
“You have a slightly bulging disk at C5 and C6. It’s not enough to require surgery. We can handle that with periodic adjustments.” He paused. “Bulges like that are usually caused by some trauma as far back as when you were a kid. Do you recall ever getting hurt?”
“Uh, yeah.”
