Well to start, the film everyone is excited about is “Terminator: Dark Fate,” with the original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, starring in a movie James Cameron (“Titanic”) considers a direct sequel to his films “The Terminator” (1984), “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003), “Terminator Salvation” (2009), “Terminator Genisys” (2015) and the television series “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (2008–2009, which starred Lena Headey (Game of Thrones’ Cersei), are described by Cameron as occurring in alternate timelines.
Cameron shares the story credit with four others for “Dark Fate,” and he is one of the producers. The funny thing is that after a rocky divorce and a public airing of what a “horrible person” Cameron was, saying she would never work with or for him again, Hamilton was somehow persuaded to reprise her role as Sarah Connor in this. Money will do it every time. It opened here Friday, with “Deadpool’s” director Tim Miller behind the camera.
In broad opening Nov. 1 also is Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” based on Charles Brandt‘s biography of Mafia hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran. The film will be the ninth collaboration between Scorsese and Robert De Niro; the first Scorsese film for Al Pacino, and of course includes a Scorsese favorite, Joe Pesci, who retired in 1999. Somewhere I read “that’s an absolute powder keg of gangster film talent” — enough said.
“The Lighthouse” opened last weekend everywhere but here. With Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as the grumpy men who maintain a New England lighthouse, in what no one can say with authority whether it’s a comedy or a horror film. It’s getting rave reviews. Robert Eggers, whose young career kicked off with “The Witch,” directed.
Coming the following week is Noah Baumbach’s supposed gut-wrencher, “Marriage Story,” with a powerhouse cast including Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta. It’s presumed to be based on his much-publicized split from wife Jennifer Jason-Leigh. Be advised to take a hanky.
Following that is the long-awaited sequel to Stephen King’s “The Shining,” called “Doctor Sleep,” with Ewan McGregor as the Jack Nicholson character’s son — all grown up and ready for fun.
The same week, Paul Feig directs a Christmas romance written by Emma Thompson, with Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, as well as the author.
Nov. 15 marks the release of “Ford vs. Ferrari,” with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, chronicling the race to build a revolutionary race car in time for the 1966 24-hour Le Mans race.
Nov. 22 is the release date for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the biographical film with Tom Hanks playing the much-beloved Mr. Rogers. Marielle Heller directed.
We’ll see a “Jumanji” sequel, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Dec. 13; bringing back that crazy cast including Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Awkwafina, et al.
And, of all things, director Terence Malick has a film coming out the same day. With his customary gorgeous cinematography, “A Hidden Life” is about an Austrian conscientious objector, played by August Diehl, who refuses to fight for the Nazis.
Adam Sandler has a film coming in December, a thriller called “Uncut Gems.”
But one of the most-anticipated films opens Dec. 20: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” J.J Abrams returns to finish off the Skywalker story that George Lucas began in 1977. It stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Ian McDiarmid, among some of the old cast like Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and some shots of Carrie Fisher before her death. It should make more sense than the last one.
And yes, “Cats” opens the same day, with Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, and godnose who else. But they will be wearing tails.
Sam Mendes has a strong Oscar contender opening Christmas week called “17,” about two young British soldiers in WWI who have to deliver a message that could save thousands of lives.
And yes, another “Little Women” will bless us on Dec. 25, this one with Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet.
Obviously there’s more, but I’ve used up my space allotment. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.