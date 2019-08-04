I pulled up in the parking lot of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café and killed the truck’s engine. We’d been fishing since daylight and agreed to meet for breakfast. Willie was standing in his boat, which was on the trailer, when I pulled up. He threw up his hands and made waving motions at us.
“My live well has a leak. All the water’s gone. We need to clean these fish now.”
I studied on the idea. “Let’s carry them around behind the café and clean ‘em there. I know she has a water faucet and hose we can use.”
Twenty minutes later we had an assembly-line of fish cleaners that also included Doc, Woodrow, and Jerry Wayne.
Scales flew.
Knives flashed.
Blood was spilled…Jerry Wayne’s.
Filets dropped into plastic bags and flies swarmed overhead.
By the time we were finished, it was time for lunch, so we iced down the filets in coolers and trooped inside to gather in our usual round corner booth. I glanced out at the parking lot and watched water drain from Wrong Willie’s live well.
“You’ve had problems with that boat since the day you bought it. When did you get that expensive hole in the water?”
Defensive, and irritated by his leaking live well, he parried. “About the same time you got that expensive camper.”
Touche.
Willie glanced over his shoulder as if to make sure the boat was still out there. “I’m surprised water’s still draining out. We’ve been here a while.”
“That shower that came by after we got here probably dumped more water than we thought.” Doc leaned back, full and relaxed.
We’d hit the water before daylight and caught crappie ‘til the world looked level.
That reminded me. I sniffed my fingers. They still smelled faintly of fish, despite washing them outside when we finished.
All five of us sipped coffee, waiting for the next shoe to drop.
Willie really doesn’t like silence. “I kinda wish I had my jeep back. That was a similar expense. I was always replacing parts on that thing.”
I couldn’t help it. “So, you sold the jeep to buy the boat?”
“No, sold the jeep because Jan said it was in the way.”
Woodrow leaned forward. “Let me get this straight. You sold the jeep and then bought the four-wheeler, because it took up less space.”
“No. Like I said, I was always working on the jeep, and she was right, it was in the way. We needed the four-wheeler for the deer lease, though.”
I worked on the timeline for a while. “You got your expensive camper not long after I bought mine.”
“It wasn’t long after you bought your first one,” he said, smug in his righteousness.
“Good point.”
“Why did you sell it?” Woodrow seemed bored and was looking for a new spark.
“That fifth-wheel had the living room in the upper part over the truck bed. No one ever used it. We all stayed in the kitchen, and that was in the way whenever anyone wanted to go to the bathroom, or the bedroom. We downsized to a smaller rig with the living room in the back.”
Willie had that look in his eye that said he liked arguing. “Downsize.”
“That’s right.”
Woodrow again, looking for that spark. “How long was your first one?”
“Thirty-six feet.”
“And how much shorter is the new one?”
“Thirty-three…”
He rolled his eyes. “Yeah, that’s a heckuva lot smaller.”
The guys chuckled.
Doreen came around with coffee. “You’re getting water all over my parking lot.”
“It just rained.”
“But rain doesn’t smell like fish. It’s like y’all dumped your whole catch out there in the lot. It smells like one of y’all have fish in your pocket.” Doreen wrinkled her nose and left.
I sniffed my fingers again, just in case. Jerry Wayne did the same, but he made a face.
She shouted from behind the counter. “I saw that! Go wash your hands, and Potts!”
He’s the cook.
“Close that door. Where’d all these stinkin’ flies come from?”
Willie craned his neck to better see his boat. He whispered when she left. “We should have done something with those heads and guts instead of throwing them in her dumpster.
Doc whispered. “We eat fast, then get out of here. When she takes the trash out later, we’re gonna get in trouble.”
Doreen came back around with the coffee pot and gave us the Hairy Eyeball. “Y’all are up to something.”
We plastered innocent looks on our faces.
She stared for a long moment. “Well, y’all have done some strange things, buying and selling expensive toys, and I guess that’s guys, but Jerry Wayne, I wouldn’t have thought you’d get that ear pierced at your age.”
She left and we stared at Jerry Wayne. Puzzled, he reached up and touch his left earlobe.
He came away with a fish scale. “Well, that explains the fish smell.”
