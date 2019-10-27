Q. Dear Neil: Based on the drought we’ve had this past summer, I need some long-term advice. Our landscape is atop shallow rock. We only have 3 or 4 inches of topsoil and I have to water the lawn several times per week, 30 to 40 minutes per time. We have several large oak trees that share the same soil and I’m wondering if I should also water them additionally during extended dry periods or if the lawn watering alone will be adequate.
A. If the oaks have been there for a good many years (8-10 or more) they are probably going to be able to exist with the water you’re giving the turf. That assumes that your lawn watering is soaking pretty much the full depth of that topsoil. The 30 to 40 minutes per time should suffice if you’re not using big impact heads and trying to cover too large of an area at a time.
Q. Dear Neil: The neighbor kids poured ashes from their fireplace around five of my wax myrtles. Those plants have subsequently died. Would the ashes have been the reason?
A. Yes. It’s very likely. Ashes are highly alkaline, and that’s not a situation of which wax myrtles are fond. It’s best to distribute ashes over a very wide area of a landscape unless you native soil is acidic. But don’t apply them to a concentrated area.
Q. Dear Neil: I planted a 5-foot-tall Christmas Jewel holly on the east side of my house last May. It grew some and was doing well until it developed brown spots on the leaves (see photo attached). Different people have told me they thought it was drought stress, insects or fungal disease. Is there any way to know for sure what I should do?
A. Judging from the thumbnail photo, I suspect there is a fungal leaf spot involved. However, it’s too late in the season to try any type of fungicide. I would pick up any fallen leaves to get rid of the over-wintering source of spores, and I would apply a general-purpose fungicide to protect new growth in the spring. Your plant is large enough to justify the cost of having the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M culture a sample of the leaves to see if they can isolate a specific organism. You might even want to try that immediately. Send them good photographic prints of samples of the leaves along with 10 or 15 leaves. You’ll find their address and mailing instructions at their website (https://plantclinic.tamu.edu).
Q. Dear Neil: I am having a second season of bluebonnets blooming even now. Why would that be?
A. This odd season with rains across much of Texas into the summer, then drought from that point on with some areas receiving rain in early fall – it’s been confusing to nature as well as to us gardeners. That would be my only explanation. Strange things have happened this fall.
Dear Neil: What is this unusual growth on my small Texas mountain laurel tree? We have two plants, and only one has these things on it.
A. This is called “fasciation” and it’s not uncommon on mountain laurels. It’s the process by which cells all divide in a two-dimensional manner. You’ll see the same thing in cockscomb flowers and in monstrose forms of some types of cacti. In the case of mountain laurels, it’s definitely not something you want, so you need to prune it out immediately. Cut back beyond the points at which it arises, trimming back into healthy, normal growth.
Q. Dear Neil: We have just bought a house with a Chinese pistachio tree that is planted about 20 feet from the foundation. Is that too close?
A. I wouldn’t think so. That is ample room in which you could put a root barrier in place if you were concerned in any way about roots getting under your foundation. Pistachios are not noted for causing foundation issues at that distance. What might concern me more would be the possibility of the limbs doing damage to your roof if you have a two-story house.
Q. Dear Neil: My vinca groundcover bed looks absolutely terrible. Worms turned it brown in August. Is there anything I can do now to make it look better? Is there anything I can do next year to avoid this problem happening again?
A. Those are vinca leafrollers, and they hit almost every bed of trailing vinca groundcover every single year at that time. You can tidy the bed up now by trimming or mowing it at 4 or 5 inches. A systemic insecticide applied in June may stop an infestation before it gets started, or you can spray the moment you see their activity beginning.
Q. Dear Neil: When do I need to start putting my poinsettia in the dark to get it to bloom?
A. Whoa! Be sure you read all of my answer. Poinsettias measure the length of the dark period to determine when it’s time to bloom. To get them to bloom by Christmas, we must give them 14 hours of total, uninterrupted darkness each night beginning in early October. But that also means they need full sunlight the other 10 hours of the day to continue growing vigorously. Because you’re getting a bit of a late start, your plant may bloom a bit late this season.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.
