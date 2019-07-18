I was well into my 20s before I sat down to a platter of catfish fillets. I was raised eating catfish either fried whole or cut into steaks. My dad probably didn’t even know what a fillet was. Had he known, I’m positive he would have considered the practice of filleting a waste of good fish.
The bigger catfish were cut, bone in, into frying-size chunks, and smaller catfish between 10 and 12 inches that fit into a frying pan whole were simply cleaned, skinned, heads removed and seasoned with salt and pepper, dusted with cornmeal and fried until they were a crunchy, golden brown.
After devouring a few of tasty catfish prepared in this manner a couple of days ago, I found myself wondering why I had abandoned the practice of skinning smaller catfish years ago.
Lake Tawakoni is heralded as one of the best catfish lakes west of the Mississippi, possibly the best. The lake’s emerald green waters are chock full of giant blue catfish that draw anglers from all across the country to do battle with the biggest catfish of their lives. Tawakoni also is well known for providing red hot action during the summer months on channel catfish in the 10- to 14-inch range.
Most serious catfish anglers agree the channel cats at Lake Fork are, on average, some of the biggest in the state, but few would disagree that for sheer numbers of the fryer-size channel catfish I’m referencing, good ol’ Lake Tawakoni is definitely a numbers channel catfish fishery.
Tony Pennebaker eased his big pontoon guide boat up to one of his favorite spots adjacent the submerged Sabine River Channel. A glance at the graph indicated we were positioned over the slope of the river bank and what appeared to be a downed tree trunk with limbs lay on the bottom. Any catfish angler worth his salt would know we were in prime waters for catching summer catfish.
Tony guides for blue catfish during much of the year but when the channel catfishing gets as good as it is now, beginning in late spring, he switches from cut shad to No. 6 treble hooks baited with punchbait.
“There has been a tremendous emphasis put on the blue catfish here at Tawakoni during the past few years,” said Pennebaker, “not only for the trophy fish but the eaters weighing 2- to 10-pounds as well.
“It seems fewer folks are fishing for the channel catfish, and their numbers are the best I’ve seen here. I still run blue catfish trips in the summer months, and we average between four and six fish per hour, with an occasional double-digit fish landed. This is fun fishing with the opportunity to catch larger catfish but for pure fishing fun and lots of action, most folks prefer the channel cats right now.”
This was the first time Tony had used the new Trapper Hooks by Trapper Tackle. These hooks are very strong and have a super sharp barb that results in a quick hook set. Once the fishes’ lip is penetrated by the point of the hook, this slot ensures it’s not easily coming off. We were using the Trapper No. 6 treble hook and found it formed a cradle of sorts that was perfect for holding catfish punch bait. Some of the fish we caught hammered the punch bait and basically set the hook themselves but other bites were tentative, with only the slightest indicate of a bite telegraphed up through the fishing line.
A slight upward twitch on the rod is the ticket to getting the hook set. I always thought it odd some of the biggest channel catfish often have a very soft bite. My theory on this is the bigger fish don’t need to be as aggressive as the smaller ones that have to be quick in order to eat. I picture the bigger fish swimming up to the bait and leisurely chowing down without competition while the smaller fish swarm the bait and greedily attempt to eat it all.
We were using small bait casting reels on light, sensitive rods and braid line. I usually use lightweight spinning rigs for channel catfish but after fishing with these downsized bait casters of Tony’s, I think I’ll be shopping for a new rig. I like the ability to keep pressure on the line as its falling and in doing so, I detected the subtle bite and actually set the hook on several catfish holding a few feet up from bottom.
If catching big catfish is your goal, you’ll want to opt for the slower bite (during the summer) on the blues, but if lots of action and some mighty fine eating is your desire, consider a summer trip for channel catfish.
