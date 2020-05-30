• Angelo State University in San Angelo has conferred 571 undergraduate degrees and 298 graduate degrees to its spring 2020 graduates.
Graduates from the area include Amanda Little of Paris with a Master of Education in guidance and counseling and Corine Terrell of Telephone with a Master of Education in educational administration
• Reagan Renae Stone, of Powderly, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Stone was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is in Oxford, Mississippi, and the state’s flagship university.
