Sunday, Nov. 10

Robert Shores

Old Red, Tishomingo

Dustin Perkins Band, Jared Mitchell band, Designated Drifters, Bent Creek, Austin Michael Robinson, Sawyer Guymon, many others

Benefit for downtown fire victims, 2 p.m., Heritage Park/Music on main stage, Denison

Seth James, Brett Stair

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Zach Pohl

Krootz Brewing Company, Gainesville

Droo

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Scott Sean White

Coyota Sam’s, Tyler

Friday, Nov. 15

Shannon Rains

Old Red, Tishomingo

Jeremy Phifer

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant,

Logan Russell & The Young Guns

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Sundance Head, Trey Rose bands

Heritage Hall, Paris

Jones Blues Band (Andrew Jr. Boy Jones)

Tupelo Honey, Denison

The Designated Drifters

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Straight Tequila Night

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Fred Erben

Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs

Jon Christopher Davis

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano

Grant Gilbert, Jerrod Flusche

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Shea Abshier & The Nightowlers

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Cutter Elliott; Mikayla Lane

Old Red, Tishomingo

Merrol Ray

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Tim McGraw

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Dustin Perkins Band

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Kerosene Drifters

Caney Creek Resort, Kingston

Common Ground

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Sunny Sweeney, Jared Mitchell Band

Heritage Hall, Paris

Shaun Outen Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Lightning Ridge

Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham

Backroad Travelers

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Bluegrass with Kenny & Amanda Smith, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, and Downtown String Band

McKinney Performing Arts Center (old courthouse) McKinney

Bart Crow

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Jason Elmore

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Ghost Dance Band

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Oliver White Group, Jo James

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

George Ensle

Honey Creek House Concerts, Celina

Dos Borachos w/Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler, Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall

