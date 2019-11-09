Sunday, Nov. 10
Robert Shores
Old Red, Tishomingo
Dustin Perkins Band, Jared Mitchell band, Designated Drifters, Bent Creek, Austin Michael Robinson, Sawyer Guymon, many others
Benefit for downtown fire victims, 2 p.m., Heritage Park/Music on main stage, Denison
Seth James, Brett Stair
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Zach Pohl
Krootz Brewing Company, Gainesville
Droo
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Scott Sean White
Coyota Sam’s, Tyler
Friday, Nov. 15
Shannon Rains
Old Red, Tishomingo
Jeremy Phifer
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant,
Logan Russell & The Young Guns
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Sundance Head, Trey Rose bands
Heritage Hall, Paris
Jones Blues Band (Andrew Jr. Boy Jones)
Tupelo Honey, Denison
The Designated Drifters
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Straight Tequila Night
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Fred Erben
Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs
Jon Christopher Davis
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano
Grant Gilbert, Jerrod Flusche
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Shea Abshier & The Nightowlers
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Cutter Elliott; Mikayla Lane
Old Red, Tishomingo
Merrol Ray
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Tim McGraw
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Dustin Perkins Band
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Kerosene Drifters
Caney Creek Resort, Kingston
Common Ground
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Sunny Sweeney, Jared Mitchell Band
Heritage Hall, Paris
Shaun Outen Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Lightning Ridge
Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham
Backroad Travelers
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Bluegrass with Kenny & Amanda Smith, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, and Downtown String Band
McKinney Performing Arts Center (old courthouse) McKinney
Bart Crow
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Jason Elmore
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Ghost Dance Band
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Oliver White Group, Jo James
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
George Ensle
Honey Creek House Concerts, Celina
Dos Borachos w/Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler, Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall
