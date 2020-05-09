I googled Mother’s Day films, just to see what came up. And guess what? It’s slim pickings. And I haven’t seen any of these, so my commentary is sheer speculation. Seriously, on one site films like 2011’s “Bully” were suggested, a documentary about five boys who are bullied on a daily basis. Huh? Did they analyze the mothers regarding how they responded to their sons’ stories?
Then there was a 1939 film called ”Missing Daughters,” about someone upset at her experience at “Club Naturelle,” who attacks the club owner for the “unprincipled ways he recruits nightclub girls.” I can’t even hazard a guess here.
One from last year, called “Otherhood,” with Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman, is about three mothers and their sons. It deals with reclaiming your life after the kids are grown — you know, instead of motherhood, otherhood. Sounds riveting.
2017’s “Mother,” was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Xavier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. Did anyone see it? It’s billed as an American psychological horror film. Do not watch this film on Mother’s Day!
Then there was one that sounded like it could have come here, but reading about it was my first introduction and it’s actually called “Mother’s Day.” Released in 2016, it has an impressive cast: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Jason Sudeikis among others. Gary Marshall (“Pretty Woman”) directed and it followed the same arc as his other holiday films, “Valentine’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve.” You could suss out the plot. Mother’s Day is approaching in Atlanta and the lives of strangers (you know, the widower, the divorcee, the gay couple who haven’t told their parents) predictably come together. It was Marshall’s final film, he died in July of that year.
But Google’s ultimate slap in the face to mothers everywhere is a 2005 film called “Going Shopping,” with Lee Grant, Victoria Foyt and Rob Morrow. It’s about a clothing designer whose business is going bust, so she stages a huge weekend sale at her boutique, tapping into women’s ‘shopping addictions,’ so said the marketing release. Really. I was sure the screenwriters were male. But in fact, Foyt wrote it with her husband (also the film’s director), Henry Jaglom.
There are some amazing films out there about incredible mothers, to wit, 1994’s “Forrest Gump.” We were all shocked and appreciative of his mother’s sacrifice to keep little Forrest in school with his friends; Marmee, the mother in “Little Women” (any version); Jodie Foster’s mother to “Little Man Tate” (1991); Francis McDormand’s mother in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” (2017), Sally Fields’ again in 1989’s “Steel Magnolias.” And that’s just a few.
Here’s wishing you all a Happy Mother’s Day, with endless flowers and candy. I will not see you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
