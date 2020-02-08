Learning at the feet of his parents and other great leaders in Paris and Lamar County, Derald Bulls has spent his adult life in community service.
His long list of leadership positions and awards gives indication of service during his almost 29 years at McCuistion Regional Medical Center and more recently in his role as Director of Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs at Paris Junior College.
His parents — the late Derald and Jo Bulls — came to Paris from Commerce in 1943, his father early on was in the clothing business at Ayres and Belk department stores and later in the local office of Sen. A.M. Aikin. His mother worked at Camp Maxey during World War II and later for Citizens State Bank. She was active in the Chamber of Commerce where she recruited members and was selected as Paris-Lamar County Woman of the Year.
“I have been most fortunate to have the opportunity to sit at the feet of so many amazing leaders,” Bulls said as he tearfully mentioned the late Raymond Armstrong, pastor at First Christian Church and head of McCuistion’s’ pastoral care. “He filled a void when my Dad died, and was such an encouragement,” Bulls said.
There were others, too numerous to mention.
“I have watched other people and tried to emulate what they did, seeing the difference they made,” Bulls said. “You look at the heroes I have had the chance to be around, something that wouldn’t be possible in a big city. He mentioned former TXU Energy president Bob Campbell when he served with Campbell on a committee in 1994 to help pass a North Lamar ISD bond election to build a new high school.
“I got to sit at his feet and just soak it up,” Bulls said.
“He is still such an inspiration to me today.”
During his life, Bulls seems to have been in the right place at the right time.
A graduate of Paris High School, he attended Paris Junior College where he studied journalism and worked on The Bat staff.
“The Bat staff was located in an upstairs room in the administration building,” Bull recalled. “I answered the phone one day and it was Cal Tidwell of KLPT, who said he was looking for someone to do a 15-minute radio show each week about what is going on at PJC.
“In my best radio voice, I said, ‘Look no farther; you have found your man,” Bull said.
That led Bull into the radio business and to then East Texas State University in Commerce where he majored in Radio-TV-Communications with a second major in sociology. After a brief period as an announcer in Hamilton,Texas, he returned to Paris, married his wife of 41 and a half years, Lisa Bulls, and soon after joined the staff at McCuistion, first in the collections department and then as community relations/marketing director where he served before coming to Paris Junior College in 2008.
Bull said his role at the hospital gave him an opportunity to serve many organizations within the community.
“Now in my role at the college I can help students from all school districts, not just from Lamar County but from everywhere,” he said. “We have students who receive scholarships from endowed funds who have had phenomenal success because they started at PJC. I have heard their stories and watched the tears roll because somebody out here changed their life.”
From my youth, I have watched this community embrace change.
“We have so much to offer,” he said. “I think about stories like when Leo Morrison came to Paris as a secret shopper before Kimberly-Clark ever came here and how he evaluated the town, something I learned at the company’s dedication ceremony more than 36 years ago. He saw something good.”
As a community supporter, Bulls said he believes the best is yet to come.
“I don’t know what that is, but I believe Paris is a destination,” Bulls said. “I hear quite frequently people from other towns talking about events here. It just blows my socks off when other people try to emulate who we are.”
