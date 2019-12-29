As 2019 comes to a close, and 2020 is on the horizon, millions of people across the nation will set New Year resolutions. Some will try to improve their existing habits or cut out bad habits; others will aim to have new experiences in 2020.
One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight. Though local resident Dave Wiebe said he hasn’t decided on a resolution yet, he said he was considering setting that as a goal.
Other popular resolutions include getting organized, changing jobs, taking better care of finances and reading more.
In a 2015 Nielsen poll, 37% of respondents said their resolution was to improve fitness and health. Thirty two percent of respondents committed to a similar goal, and resolved to lose weight. Twenty eight percent said they wanted to enjoy life to the fullest, 25% said they wanted to spend less and save more and 19% said they wanted to spend more time with friends and family.
Kimberly Moore said she plans on being more thankful in the coming year, and Troy Minyard said he hopes to spend more time with family in 2020.
Despite people’s best intentions, studies show that most people won’t stick with their resolutions for the whole year.
Studies have shown that after one week, 75 percent of people have maintained their New Year’s resolution. After two weeks, that number drops to 71 percent. At four weeks, it’s down to 64 percent and by 26 weeks, or 6 months, roughly 46 percent of people still keep their resolutions.
For people determined to make their resolutions stick, though, there are some tips they can follow to attain their goals.
The American Psychological Association encourages people to start out setting small goals for themselves. For example, if your goal is to eat healthier, you’re more likely to keep the resolution if you do something minor, like cutting out desserts, than if you try to drastically alter your diet.
The APA also recommends incremental improvement and trying to change one behavior at a time. People shouldn’t be overwhelmed and think they have to reassess everything in their life.
And not beating yourself up if you slip is crucial, the association says. Mistakes happen, and no one is perfect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.