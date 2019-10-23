PATTONVILLE — Prairiland Academic Trust Foundation banquet Saturday night at Prairiland High School will feature food by The Savory Sisters of Blossom, entertainment by Wade White, and live and silent auctions in support of scholarships for graduating seniors.
Tickets at $25 each, or a table of 10 for $250, are available at the high school office for the 6 p.m. banquet, according to high school principal Jason Hostetler.
“We are expecting between 250 and 300 people with all the money raised going directly to scholarships,” Hostetler said. “We will be auctioning a couple of stays at Broken Bow cabins, the naming of a street on campus and some lucky student will have the opportunity to be principal for a day.”
A football autographed by varsity players and a volleyball by the girls’ team will be silent auction items along with an early bird special pass to the agriculture department’s annual spring horticulture sale. Gift certificates, passes to sporting events, admission to various summer athletic camps along with an array of items donated by businesses and Prairiland supporters also will be silent auction items.
Established in 1997, the Prairiland Academic Trust Foundation last year awarded $36,000 in $1,000 scholarships.
