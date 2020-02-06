The late Neil Simon, author of “Plaza Suite,” was one of the most successful and popular playwrights of the 20th century, turning out more than 30 plays and almost as many movie scripts, many of them adaptations of his own plays. His works have become staples of school and community theaters across the country.
On Friday, Paris Community Theatre will debut a new production of Simon’s 1968 play “Plaza Suite,” a show re-imagined for lovers of classic black-and-white Hollywood films and those early years of television sitcoms.
“I have always wanted to do a show in black and white,” said the show’s director, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson. “There’s a theatre in Dallas I have attended many times that does nothing but original stage plays designed to look like black-and-white films, and I have always loved classic Hollywood movies and all those black-and-white TV shows I grew up watching on TVLand.
“I did a UIL contest piece in black and white once and yearned to do more on a proper stage with a proper budget and a crew of knowledgeable people behind me. When the PCT board asked me to directed ‘Plaza Suite,’ it was like all the puzzle pieces just fell together perfectly.”
Stogner-Dickinson said even though she is familiar with the techniques required to do a stage play in black and white, the production has been “a bit of a learning process.”
“This is more than slapping black-and-white costumes on actors,” she said. “All the many tones of gray and black have to be just right. White has to be pure white. We’ve had to custom mix the paint on the set, and we’ve done a lot of makeup trials the last few weeks perfecting the look under the lights.”
In keeping with the vintage film look, the director has chosen to play up the farcical nature of the play and to adjust the acting styles to mimic those classic comedies. Costumes reflect more of a 1950’s fashion than the play’s original late ’60s mod flair.
The play, consisting of three acts, each set in the same room at New York City’s Plaza Hotel, stars Helen Psomas and Michael Mosher as Karen and Sam Nash; Olen Cox and Ashley Pickering as Jesse Kiplinger and Muriel Tate; and Eric Kauffman and Sam Griffin as Roy and Norma Hubley. The cast also includes Kevin Wickersham as Waiter, Sam Griffin as Jean McCormack, Kat Hines as Mimsey Hubley and Jason Cullum as Bellhop/Borden Eisler.
For the actors, the real challenge is the amount of makeup involved in becoming monochromatic.
“I play two different characters,” Griffin said. “It takes me well over an hour to get into the first character and another 30 to 45 minutes of makeup to become the other one.”
Cullum and Kaufman said it takes each of them about 45 minutes to apply their makeup, covering every visible scrap of skin as well as changing the color of their hair. Removing the makeup is quicker, but not altogether easier.
“Takes a lot of soap and water,” Griffin said, “and a lot of cotton swabs.”
“The first night I went home with all this makeup, I just about destroyed my bathroom,” Kaufman recalled.
“I go to school with gray makeup behind my ears every day,” Cullum said.
Paris Community Theatre’s black-and-white production of “Plaza Suite” opens at 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Plaza Theater on the square in downtown Paris. Additional shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
For ticket prices and availability, visit pctonstage.com.
